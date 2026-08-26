Israel's Most-Feared Mob Boss Yanis Yushvaev Shot Dead From Point-Blank Range

Israeli mob boss Yanis Yushvaev, described by police as the head of the Caucasian Mafia and one of the country's most dangerous criminals, was shot dead at a gas station in Caesarea on Sunday at around 3:51 pm.

Yushvaev was attacked in broad daylight as he left the gas station with two other men. Security footage showed a man wearing a gray hoodie and baseball cap following them before pulling out a handgun and shooting Yushvaev from close range, according to a video shared by Ynet.

The 40-year-old Or Akiva resident collapsed at the scene while the two other men appeared to hide in fear. Medics said he had no pulse, was not breathing and had suffered serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspected killers.

Yushvaev was known to police as the head of a criminal gang involved in long-running blood feuds. He had been arrested several times over suspected involvement in shootings, grenade attacks and car fires but often escaped charges or conviction.

He was arrested just six months ago at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv after returning from Moscow. Police had intelligence that he was allegedly planning to target rivals, but he was never charged. Yushvaev had also survived an assassination attempt about 10 years ago.

He was also arrested in connection with suspected arson attacks and shootings in recent years. In June 2025, he was arrested over allegations that homes and businesses in Or Akiva had been shot at. He was later released without charge. In 2021, he was indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot a businessman if he didn't pay $1.1 million.

Despite his criminal reputation, Yushvaev had denied being a mobster. He described himself as a successful businessman who owned a restaurant.

According to police, Yushvaev demanded complete loyalty from his associates and rarely spoke on the phone to avoid being caught on wiretaps. "It's hard to convict him, and that's frustrating," an Israeli police source told Channel 12 last year, as quoted by the NY Post.