A <i>Ranabaali</i> Update: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Gets A Release Date. Bonus: New Poster

Vijay Deverakonda has given fans a fresh look at his upcoming period action drama Ranabaali. The actor shared a new poster from the film on Thursday, August 27, giving a glimpse of his rugged look as the titular character. He also confirmed that the film will now release in theatres on October 16.

In the poster, Vijay appears in a moustached and rough-edged avatar. The look fits the film's 19th-century setting and gives a clear idea of the period world the makers are creating. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Vijay wrote, "This OCT 16. Worldwide in Cinemas near you. #RANABAALI."

Ranabaali To Hit Theatres During Dussehra

The new announcement also confirms a change in the film's release plans. Ranabaali was earlier expected to arrive in September. The makers have now locked October 16, putting the film in the Dussehra release window.

The movie is planned as a pan-India release and will arrive in multiple languages. It also brings Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna together once again. Rashmika reportedly plays Jayamma, the wife of Vijay's character.

The two actors, who are married to each other in real life, have previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Ranabaali marks their third film together.

A Period Story Set In 19th-Century South India

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is reportedly set between 1854 and 1878. The story looks at South India during British colonial rule and touches upon the impact of British economic policies on local communities. Drought-hit regions are also part of the film's setting.

Vijay leads the cast as Ranabaali, while international actor Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the antagonist. Arnold is best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy.

Ajay-Atul have composed the music for the film. With its October 16 release, Ranabaali is now set to be one of the major pan-India films arriving around the Dussehra period.