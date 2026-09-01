<i>Daayra</i> Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Talks About '90s Crushes, Mentions Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Aishwarya Rai

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, was recently asked about working with all the '90s crushes of millennials. Having worked with Rani Mukerji in the 2012 film Aiyaa, which was also his Hindi debut, with Kajol in Sarzameen, and now Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra, he was asked if he's decided he'll only work like that.

Prithviraj Sukumaran interrupted and smiled as he said, "I have also worked with Aishwarya Rai."

Prithviraj Sukumaran had worked with Aishwarya Rai in Mani Ratnam's critically acclaimed drama Raavanan in 2010.

Prithviraj Sukumaran added, "You can see the design. I am one lucky guy. What can I say? They are all damn good. Kareena is not in this film because she is someone's crush; she is in it because she is a damn good actress. You will once again watch Daayra for that, as you have for so many years. I have worked with Mani Ratnam sir, and the opportunity to work with Ash. I sometimes meet her at my daughter's school. Now I am working with Kareena, who is easily one of the best actresses that the country has. I have also worked with Rani, another terrific actor. There's Kajol... great actor."

Kareena Kapoor Khan quipped, "But there is a reason for that, because you are also such a great actor."

Prithviraj Sukumaran laughed and replied, "Thank you, but I have also had the opportunity to work with Mammootty and Mohanlal. Most of you won't even be aware of who these people are. But I am who I am because I have had the privilege to work with so many good actors, and I have had the privilege of learning from them. Every actor you work with, knowingly or unknowingly, you carry the lessons, and I am sure Kareena has taught me a few things. I don't know what it is right now, but I am sure a few years from now, I'll be reading a scene and thinking, 'Oh, this is what Kareena did in Daayra.' That is how it comes with you. I will look forward to working with Kareena and Meghna again. It's been great."

"In this film, we did not have much work. Now, in the next film, I want to do one where we have a lot of scenes together," concluded Kareena Kapoor Khan.

About Daayra

Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's return to Junglee Pictures after her acclaimed films Talvar and Raazi. While Talvar starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Tabu, Raazi featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The upcoming film is an investigative drama written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Saurabh Goswami has served as the cinematographer, while Charu Shree Roy is the editor.

Speaking about his experience of working with Meghna, Prithviraj previously said in an official statement, "I had so much fun working with Meghna - I don't think I've argued so much with any filmmaker. She is an incredible filmmaker. She is just a lovely person and a great filmmaker. And I'm so thankful she thought I should do that film."

The actor also praised the filmmaker's work on Daayra. He said the movie raises several difficult questions without providing straightforward answers to viewers.

"It's a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice and the deliverance of justice in our system," he added.

Daayra is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film also marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with Meghna Gulzar.

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