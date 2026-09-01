<i>RRR</i> Singer Kaala Bhairava And Actor Kavya Kalyanram Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

RRR singer Kaala Bhairava and actor Kavya Kalyanram made their relationship Instagram official after months of speculation. Kaala Bhairava and Kavya shared a set of cosy pictures and emotional notes on their respective social media handles.

Kaala Bhairava called Kavya 'home' and wished to live life together with her.

"Spending time with you feels like sitting by the mountains, watching a stream of water. Doing stuff with you feels like a vacation you don't want to end. Conversations with you feel like having my favourite coffee on a winter early morning. And many many more like this...

"For the most part, I couldn't name that feeling. I couldn't. But somewhere along our journey, I finally realised what it was. The feeling. It was the feeling of 'home'," wrote Bhairava.

"When I first met you, I didn't meet a new person. It was like - I came home and never left it since. Excited to share this now with everyone, that we both have a lifetime of being home together," he added.

Kavya Kalyanram shared some unseen pictures of the couple together and wrote, "Life update : I found My Yellow Paper Daisy. Some people come into our lives and make us feel like we are God's favourite child! and when the right person walks in, rose tinted glasses are not a such bad thing. Thank you for lighting up my most mundane days and making me feel like the luckiest girl ever. Here's to many many more years of you knowing that I want that Diet Coke even after I said No!"

About Kaala Bhairava and Kavya Kalyanram

Bhairava is composer MM Keeravaani's son and filmmaker SS Rajamouli's nephew.

He rose to fame with his songs for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018).

He debuted as a composer with Mathu Vadalara (2019), which starred his younger brother, Sri Simha Koduri. He is one half of the duo that sang the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu, for RRR. Rahul Sipligunj also sang the number.

Kavya worked as a child artist in films like Snehamante Idera (2001), Adavi Ramudu (2004), and Bunny (2005). In 2023, she made her debut as a lead actor with Balagam.

Bhairava recently sang for the Telugu-dubbed version of Karuppu, called Veerabhadrudu, and composed for Euphoria, Mrithyunjay, and Jetlee.