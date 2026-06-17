Machine Gun Kelly’s Concert Cancelled Mid-Performance Due To Bad Weather, Singer Says "I Fought For Us"

Machine Gun Kelly was lighting up the stage with an energetic performance in Michigan on Tuesday, June 16. But just as the show was reaching its peak, the concert had to suddenly stop. Reason? Bad weather.

The singer hit the stage at 9:23 p.m. at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre near Detroit and cranked out about 4 songs before the rain and thunder rolled in. Severe conditions forced the singer to stop the performance halfway, leaving fans disappointed.

Security ushered MGK off stage for his own safety and told the packed crowd to shelter in place under the amphitheatre's large overhang or in their cars parked nearby, reported TMZ.

Videos from the concert going viral on social media show venue officials announcing the show's cancellation from the stage and fans booing the decision. MGK could also be seen physically reacting to the news.

“At this time, we're going to have to end the show. We have severe weather in the area, unfortunately we'll have to end the show tonight, everybody be safe, and we wish you the best of luck getting home,” an official says on stage, while MGK can be seen behind him, visually upset, protesting the decision.

Minutes later, MGK did return to the stage when the storm subsided and started playing music again. But then the rain and thunder returned, and security walks up and escorts him away.

“I Fought For Us:” Machine Gun Kelly

Kelly wasn't happy about it either. He shared a video on his Instagram stories, saying he was shocked that a storm stopped his show and that it was a first for him.

“Detroit... I'm still in shock that a storm stopped the show. I fought for us for 20 min when they cut the music, I held no power over the venues decision this was a first for me... at least we popped that cherry together (hopefully that last sentence made you smile),” he wrote.

The 36-year-old artist, born Colson Baker, was reportedly only several songs into his set when the plug was pulled on the show. There were weather warnings in the area throughout the night. The venue posted an alert earlier to social media in the evening, urging fans to shelter in place in their vehicles until further notice.

That shelter-in-place warning was later lifted, and openers Mod Sun and Wiz Khalifa were able to perform prior to Kelly's headlining set.