Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Officially Back On Following Months Of Breakup Rumours

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly back together after months of split rumours. According to a report by TMZ, the couple who sparked breakup rumours in February are working on getting back to normal, the two were spotted together in Hawaii.

The media outlet reported that the couple were spotted having dinner at the Four Season Hotel on the Big Island on Monday night. The two were enjoying each other's company but there was no kissing or touching going on.

A source told PageSix that they're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. "The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working," the source added. The source further added that the couple feel more connected than ever.

The couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll while holding hands.

Meanwhile, the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram in February and quoted Beyonce. She posted a selfie wearing a black body suit with cut-outs and wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," quoting from Beyonce's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her album Lemonade. She also posted a video of letter burning.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their relationship public in 2020 after she divorced actor Brian Austin Greene.

