Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiance Machine Gun Kelly A Year After Miscarriage: "Welcome Back Baby"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together. The actress announced the big news on Tuesday. She shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen cradling her baby bump. Another picture shows her positive pregnancy test. "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back baby," she captioned the post, quoting lyrics from Machine Gun Kelly's song Last November, which reflects on the actress' miscarriage. This will be Megan Fox's fourth child and Machine Gun Kelly's second baby. Megan is already a mom to three sons -Noah, Bodhi and Journey, - from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. Kelly has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie.

The couple first met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The dating rumours began when Fox appeared in Kelly's music video titled Bloody Valentine in May 2020, shortly after announcing her split from Brian Austin Green after nearly 10 years of marriage.

In January 2022, Megan Fox announced their engagement on Instagram by posting a video of Kelly proposing under a banyan tree. "Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22," Fox captioned the post.

Megan Fox had previously hinted at the possibility of a baby with Kelly during her appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where she and Kourtney Kardashian introduced Kelly and Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker. In November 2023, Fox spoke about experiencing a miscarriage, which she reflected on in two poems from her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In an interview with Good Morning America, she shared how the miscarriage affected both her and Kelly. "I've never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately... trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'" she said.

In her book, Megan Fox wrote about the heartbreaking experience of losing a baby, including a poem describing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks. "Maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..." she wrote. Other lines from the poem express her grief: "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye." Another line imagines the pain of losing the baby: "As they rip you from my insides."

In one verse, she reflected on the emotional toll: "I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?," she wrote.