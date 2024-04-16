What Megan Fox Said About Reality Show Contestant Chelsea Blackwell Who Claimed To Look Like Her

Megan Fox reacted to Chelsea Blackwell's statement. (courtesy: meganfox)

Remember Love Is Blind 6 star Chelsea Blackwell? The one who claimed on the Netflix reality show that she looks like actress Megan Fox? The reason we brought this up today is because the Transformers actress has recently reacted to the reality TV star's statement. Megan Fox told E! News, "I've never had more people text me about something." She added, "Because I don't really watch TV very much." Megan Fox said, "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, Do you watch Love is Blind? And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

A little background for those who require one, during a pod date on the TV reality show Love Is Blind, where contestants go on blind dates ( literally sight unseen), Chelsea said that she is often told that she resembles Megan Fox. After the show aired, Chelsea was massively trolled by a section of the Internet. Addressing the trolling, Megan Fox said, "I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."

"I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, You kind of look like Megan Fox. So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her," Megan Fox added.