Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has Thorns. 'If She Tries To Take It Off, It Hurts'

Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly. (courtesy: meganfox)

Highlights "The bands are actually thorns," said Machine Gun Kelly

"The ring can come apart to make two ring," he added

"When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet," he said

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on their respective social media handles earlier this month. The couple is now trending for the special ring that Megan Fox has. In an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly said, "It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

Earlier, Machine Gun Kelly shared a video of Megan Fox's ring and he wrote in his post: "Yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022."

Here's a video from their engagement:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met on the sets of Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020. Megan Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green in 2010 and they got divorced in March 2020. Megan and Brian have three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter Casie.