Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Got Engaged, Then 'Drank Each Other's Blood'

On Thursday, Megan Fox announced her engagement to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on her Instagram handle. The actress shared a video in which Machine Gun proposed with an engagement ring. Sharing the video, Megan wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," in the caption.

She added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes ... and then we drank each other's blood." Megan Fox mentioned that she got engaged on January 11.

Check out Megan Fox's Instagram post here:

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also shared a video of Megan's engagement ring and wrote: "Yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022."

Check out Machine Gun Kelly's post here:

The couple met on the set of the crime drama titled Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Megan Fox got married to actor Brian Austin Green in 2010 and got divorced in March 2020. Megan and Brian have three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter Casie.