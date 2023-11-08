Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage At 10 Weeks, 'I Have To Say Goodbye'

In her poetry, she also talked about toxic relationships and abuse.

Actor Megan Fox published her debut poetry collection, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous', on Tuesday and revealed about abusive relationships, love addiction, and the miscarriage of a baby girl. In her two poems, Ms Fox writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks, "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had..."

She also writes, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye." In another line, she imagines holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides."

"I will pay any price," writes Ms Fox. "Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?"

According to People, in May 2022, Ms Fox's fiance Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance of his song "Twin Flame" to Fox, sharing, "And this is for our unborn child."

In a previous statement, Ms Fox said that writing was her "attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence."

"I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," she said. "My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

In an interview with Good Morning America, Ms Fox shared that Mr Kelly had encouraged her to write the poetry book.

"I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out because it was going to make me sick," she said.

"I wrote a lot of things that didn't make it in the book," Ms Fox said. "Because I was like, this is maybe for God's eyes only. Some of it is too much when you're a known person. If I had the freedom of just being a poet and people really not wanting to dig too much into my personal life, I would have included more entries like that."

