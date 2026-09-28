"That Madness Is Needed": Gallantt CEO Mayank Agrawal's Success Mantra

Young people need to give their all to one goal if they want to build a successful career, Gallantt Group of Industries CEO Mayank Agrawal has said.

"That madness is really needed and success really requires that kind of madness where you forget everything and there is only one goal," he said, speaking at the NDTV Yuva 2026.



He stressed that young people today often talk about work-life balance but they may have to make some sacrifices in the early years of their careers. "To be successful, there is no work-life balance in life," he said.

Agrawal further said that young people want time for family, friends, holidays, travel, good food and sleep. But it may not be possible to have all of this while building something from scratch. He asserted that people need to stay focused on their goals, especially in the early years.

"To execute any new thing, any new thought, to make it successful, you will have to dedicate your initial life span in which there is nothing in your thought and your life," Agrawal said.

He further mentioned, "When it comes to go all out, it means it requires 100% dedication to that particularly that one goal and that will become your identity."

The CEO also said success does not come overnight. People have to work for months and years. People should face problems, solve them and keep moving forward, as overcoming challenges is what helps a person succeed.

"Either you break away from the obstacles, or you start withdrawing from your journey for success," he added.

Agrawal also spoke about his own journey. He took on major responsibilities at a young age. After college, he was involved in setting up a 125-acre integrated steel and captive power plant in Gujarat and later became CEO of the Gallantt Group. He said he spent around three years in a small village in Gujarat while working on the project.

"When those things mature and you start getting results, then you get a different type of thrill," the CEO said, adding "It's a different kind of a high altogether, which keeps you going."