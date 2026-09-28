CJP's Hyderabad Meet Ahead Of Nationwide Protest Against Poll Body Chief Gyanesh Kumar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is stepping up its organisational expansion in South India, with Telangana emerging as one of the key centres of its grassroots mobilisation and political outreach.

The CJP Telangana unit held a volunteer meeting at Lamakaan in Hyderabad on Sunday, bringing together members from different parts of the state, including the Warangal team.

The programme was led by South Zone In-Charge and National Media Lead Vijay Reddy Mallangi, along with South Zone Coordinators Stanley Korani, Ashok Uppu and Sreeja Reddy.

Mallangi has been assigned responsibility for expanding the organisation across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

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CJP's Outreach Plan

The Cockroach Janta Party's expansion plan includes building state and district-level committees, membership mobilisation and implementing the organisation's nationwide programmes.

The Hyderabad meeting also comes at a politically significant time for CJP, which has intensified its campaign on electoral-roll revision and Election Commission accountability.

The organisation has announced an "Election Commission Thik Karo" campaign and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an independent inquiry into the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and changes to the law governing appointments to the Election Commission.

These are CJP's stated demands and should not be treated as established findings against the ECI.

CJP has announced a series of protests beginning in Mumbai on October 2, followed by programmes in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Prayagraj and Delhi.

The Telangana meeting focused on volunteer mobilisation, constitutional values and voter-rights awareness, signalling CJP's attempt to build a structured grassroots network in the southern states.