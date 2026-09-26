CJP'S Ashutosh Ranka To Meet Assam Families Affected By Voter List Revision

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Saturday said he will discuss issues faced by Assam families during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Guwahati airport, Ranka said he would meet families affected by the process and interact with the group's volunteers.

He further said he would visit schools in Assam to take a look at their conditions.

"We have lots of volunteers in Assam. Today, we will visit schools, discuss SIR issues and meet many families of SIR victims. Later, we will meet our volunteers," Ranka said.

Speaking further, the CJP spokesperson said the group's movement was gaining momentum in Assam and other northeastern states.

Ranka said the group had received considerable support from Assam during its protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

"CJP has been spreading fast in Assam and other northeastern states. We had a lot of support from Assam during our protest at Jantar Mantar. From the very beginning, we have received support from Assam," he said.

He added that the group would announce its state units in Assam and other northeastern states soon.

"Our movement is aimed at making India better, bringing accountability and reforming the education sector," he said.