At 63, Demi Moore Shares Her Secrets To Ageing Well, Reveals Daily Gratitude Ritual With Her Women Friends

Demi Moore, who will be celebrating her 64th birthday this year on November 11, has opened up about her approach to ageing, saying she places greater value on personal growth, relationships, and experiences than on trying to hold on to youth. She believes wellness goes beyond physical appearance.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Moore shared her ideas on longevity. For the actor, living longer is not simply about adding years to one's life but also about making those years meaningful.

Moore places a strong focus on gratitude. She revealed that she is part of a close group of women who practice a daily gratitude ritual. As part of the practice, each person gets an opportunity to speak openly about what is happening in their life and share what they are grateful for.

She said, "I have a group where we share a gratitude list every day, where we put three things we're grateful for, three challenges or fears, and one attribute or affirmation."

The practice also allows the women to speak about their concerns while taking time to reflect on the things they are thankful for.

Demi said, "Being seen, sharing yourself to be known and allowing others to do the same."

Further emphasising her idea of longevity, the actor added, "The idea of longevity is investing. It's investing in yourself. It's investing in your family, investing in your community."

"If I go to bed and I've had a day where I've had an opportunity to express kindness, generosity - sometimes that generosity is just a smile, just taking the time to see one another - there's a quality that fills me," said Demi.

Moore said her approach also involves self-acceptance and letting go of the habit of constantly judging herself. "First and foremost, gratitude. Starting a day in appreciation for all that is. It's a daily practice."

Focusing on the idea of self-love, Moore said, "Self-acceptance, self-forgiveness leads to self-love."

Moore also stressed the importance of having a strong support system. She said her close group of women plays an important role in her life, calling the group a "community of women."

"The stability of fellowship and friendship. That isn't necessarily serious. It can be light and fun," said Demi.

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