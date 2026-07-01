Demi Moore To Earn As Much As Billy Bob Thornton In Landman Season 3

The cast of Landman, including Demi Moore, has successfully negotiated huge pay raises ahead of the Taylor Sheridan drama heading into its third season.

Moore had a shorter than normal contract for Landman. Post the show's second season, the Substance star has managed to grab a sizable raise, Deadline reported. Moore will now be paid on par with Landman's lead actor, Billy Bob Thornton, who earns $740,000-$770,000 per episode, according to the outlet.

Billy Bob Thornton has a separate three-year contract with standard year to year increases. He would be up for negotiating a new deal if Landman is renewed for a fourth instalment.

Ali Larter more than doubled her most recent paycheck. The Heroes alum will earn $350,000 per episode, in addition to bagging a talent deal. Larter's contract took the longest to negotiate.

Other series regulars have at least doubled their previous salaries. Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph will be paid between $130,000 – $180,000 per episode in Landman season 3.

Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez and James Jordan will earn less than that range, but all have landed huge percentage raises off a modest base salary.

Reports about the pay raises came just days after Landman co creator Taylor Sheridan spoke about the criticism surrounding Demi Moore's role on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Sheridan said some creative choices in the show were made to provoke critics.

One of those decisions was giving Moore's character, Cami Miller, a smaller role in the first season.

While her on screen husband handled most of the story, Cami was seen in the pool. This led many to wonder why an Oscar nominated actress like Moore had so little screen time.

The creator said, “The critics are going to come after me. I'm underutilising [Moore], can't write for women, all this nonsense. Then I'm going to kill your husband and you're going to have to run the oil company.

“The critics and me — I don't care what they think, and it annoys the shit out of them that I don't care. I'll be the first to tell you that there are things that I do that rage-bait them a bit, and this is one of them. Fuck 'em, honestly.”

Sam Elliott joined Landman in Season 2, while Andy Garcia was promoted to the main cast during the same season. Since they joined later, both actors are expected to negotiate their salaries in the future.