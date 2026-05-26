Landman Actress Paulina Chavez Reveals Lesson Billy Bob Thornton Taught Her

Paulina Chavez is celebrating a major career milestone after winning the Actress in a Breakthrough Role honour at the Gracie Awards for her performance in Landman. She recently opened up about how much working with Billy Bob Thornton has influenced her both personally and professionally.

Speaking about the cast and filming process, Chavez described the atmosphere on set as warm, supportive and family-like, especially during the intense filming of the second season. She praised Thornton for creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels comfortable and respected.

According to Chavez, one of the biggest lessons she learned from her co-star was the importance of staying true to yourself and never forgetting your roots, no matter how successful you become. She also believes that helping others and staying humble are important parts of building a long and successful career in the entertainment industry.

Paulina Chavez told People, “One thing that I've learned from Billy Bob is how authentic he is and how down to earth he is. He has really set the tone for this set to just be so welcoming and like family.

“It makes it so fun to be on set, and I think that's the key to longevity in this career, is to just remember where you come from, and not be a gatekeeper either.”

She explained that the strong connection audiences see between the characters on Landman is similar to the real relationship shared by the cast off screen. The actors have grown very close while working together and now feel like a true family, she said.

The young actress shared that she does not yet know what will happen in the upcoming episodes and is still waiting for updates like everyone else. She mentioned that even the cast is not fully aware of the future story details.

According to her, Billy Bob Thornton also said during a recent group interview that viewers will have to wait and watch how the story develops and moves forward.