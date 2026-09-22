Shakira Channels 'She-Wolf' In Gaurav Gupta's Breastplate, Banarasi Silk Skirt

Shakira has long been known for bringing her unique energy to both music and fashion. The singer recently added another stunning look to her Madrid tour residency. She wore a sculptural She-Wolf-inspired breastplate paired with a Banarasi silk skirt from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Creating the ensemble was a labour-intensive process that spanned more than 500 hours. A team of over 10 skilled artisans was involved in bringing the design to life.

Shakira in Sculptural Lunar Wolf Breastplate

The standout feature of Shakira's ensemble was undoubtedly the sculptural brass breastplate, an element that has already become a recognisable part of the designer's recent creations. At its centre is the figure of a she-wolf, a motif that holds particular significance for the singer and has become closely linked to her artistic persona. Rather than using the animal merely as a decorative detail, Gaurav Gupta transformed it into an armour-like structure. The wolf's form was carefully shaped across the metal surface.

What made the ensemble particularly special is the contrast between the futuristic breastplate and the traditional textile used for the skirt. The structured brass piece was styled with a Banarasi silk brocade skirt. The combination created an unexpected meeting point between sculptural couture and centuries-old craftsmanship.

Shakira's Sculptural Rio Look

Shakira's association with Gaurav Gupta goes back beyond her latest Madrid appearance. During the Rio de Janeiro leg of her tour in 2025, the singer took the stage in another custom creation by the Indian designer.

Titled the Lunar Blue Wolf Gown, that ensemble also featured the designer's signature sculptural approach, with a moulded metallic breastplate carrying a prominent wolf motif. The elaborate creation reportedly required more than 600 hours of work, while layers of flowing blue fabric were designed to respond to Shakira's movements during her performance.

Her latest Madrid look once again placed Indian craftsmanship on the international couture stage.

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