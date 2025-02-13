Shakira Looks Like A Million Bucks In A Fiery Red Anamika Khanna Co-Ord Set

Indian designers are moving international and quite impressively. Recently, it was Anamika Khanna's latest collaboration that stepped up the style game.

The designer collaborated with music sensation Shakira to captivate the global fashion scene.

Anamika Khanna worked her magic with her classic design and signature silhouettes that perfectly reflected the essence while portraying the singer's personal style. For Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025, Shakira turned to a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna to make heads turn. The custom creation came with a bralette style top paired with a frilled skirt. The bralette top was adorned with threadwork, beads and Swarovski crystals. The sheer glitzy panelling on the torso added to the dramatic look.

Shakira has often turned to Indian couturiers for an array of occasions. Before this, she opted for a stunning Gaurav Gupta look that was meant to be a solid serve. Her look truly sweeped us away to fashion heaven. The bewitching blue look featured a one-shoulder pattern with a cutout at the midriff region. The floor-sweeping swirl pattern at the hemline added an extra element to her overall look.

