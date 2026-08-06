Juniper Green, Shiprocket IPOs: Buy, Hold Or Sell? Expert View For Investors

Stock Market News: Two IPOs. Two very different stories. One has already made its stock-market debut. The other is knocking on the doors of Dalal Street.

Juniper Green Energy shares made a strong debut on Thursday, listing at around a 9 per cent premium to the IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 245 on the NSE and Rs 242 on the BSE, against an issue price of Rs 225.

Meanwhile, Shiprocket is preparing for its IPO. The Rs 1,617.59-crore issue will open on August 12 and close on August 14. The price band has been fixed at Rs 92-97 per share.

For investors, however, the real question is not simply whether these IPOs are popular. It is: buy, hold or sell?

Market expert Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, sees potential in both. But his advice is very different for each stock.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Strong Listing, But Valuation Is A Concern

Juniper Green Energy has already given IPO investors an early reason to smile. The company listed at a premium of about 8.9 per cent over its Rs 225 issue price. That is a decent debut, particularly after the IPO had seen relatively cautious investor interest during the subscription period.

But Bhilwaria believes investors should not mistake a good listing for a cheap valuation. The stock's post-listing valuation is extremely demanding, with the P/E at around 344.5x, according to his assessment.

That changes the investment call. For short-term traders, the advice is to sell or book profits.

Bhilwaria said the 8.9 per cent listing premium shows strong market confidence in Juniper Green Energy's pure-play renewable portfolio. But the steep valuation compared with peers makes chasing the stock risky. In simple terms, investors who got an allotment have already made money. They do not necessarily need to wait for the stock to become even more expensive.

Juniper Green Energy: What Long-Term Investors Should Do

The picture looks different for investors willing to stay invested for years. Juniper Green Energy is raising Rs 1,800 crore through its IPO. The company plans to use a significant portion of the proceeds to reduce debt and invest in its subsidiaries.

It also has an ambitious project pipeline. That is where the long-term story becomes interesting.

Bhilwaria points to Juniper's 7.91 GW project pipeline, along with its reported 86 per cent EBITDA margin and exposure to high-tariff hybrid projects. He believes the company's growth could benefit from India's broader shift towards renewable power.

But there is a catch. Investors do not need to chase the stock after its debut. Bhilwaria's call for long-term investors: accumulate on dips. That means investors who like the renewable-energy story could consider buying gradually if the stock corrects, rather than rushing in after the listing pop.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Buy, Hold Or Sell?

Short-term traders: Sell/Book profits

Sell/Book profits Medium-term investors: Hold

Hold Long-term investors: Buy on dips

Shiprocket IPO: A Different Kind Of Bet

Now comes Shiprocket. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,617.59 crore through its IPO, with a price band of Rs 92-97 per share. The issue includes a fresh issue of Rs 885.60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 731.98 crore.

The IPO will open on August 12. The minimum retail investment at the upper price band will be about Rs 14,938 for 154 shares. The stock is expected to list on August 19.

But Shiprocket is no longer just a shipping company. That is an important part of the IPO story. It started by helping online sellers manage shipping and logistics. Since then, it has expanded into fulfilment, checkout, payments, cross-border commerce, marketing, financing and other merchant services.

The company had more than 145,000 active merchants as of September 2025. These merchants processed more than 97 million transactions and reached over 42 million customers. Its repeat customer rate stood at 64.56 per cent.

Shiprocket is not raising money simply to put it in the bank. The company plans to spend around Rs 294 crore on marketing and brand building and about Rs 211 crore on technology infrastructure. Another Rs 210 crore is earmarked for repayment or prepayment of borrowings.

Should You Buy Shiprocket IPO?

Bhilwaria is constructive on the issue. He believes the Rs 92-97 price band gives investors a targeted entry point into India's digital-commerce infrastructure.

His thesis is simple. As more small and medium businesses move online, they will need logistics, fulfilment, payments, checkout, cross-border shipping and other technology services.

IPO investors: Buy/Subscribe, if comfortable with growth-stock risk

Buy/Subscribe, if comfortable with growth-stock risk Short-term traders: Wait for listing and price discovery

Wait for listing and price discovery Long-term investors: Hold for the digital-commerce growth story

The key difference from Juniper Green Energy is timing. Juniper has already listed. Shiprocket has not.

So investors applying to Shiprocket are making a decision based on its IPO valuation and future growth, rather than chasing an already-listed stock after a debut rally.

(Disclaimer: The views cited above are those of Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv. They are not personal investment advice. Investors should assess their own risk profile and financial goals before investing.)