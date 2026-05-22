Bitcoin Pizza Day: The $41 Meal That Built A Trillion-Dollar Asset

On May 22, 2010, a programmer bought two pizzas. Nothing unusual about that -- except he paid with 10,000 Bitcoins.

Back then, it was worth around $41. Today, those same Bitcoins would be valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. In Indian currency, roughly Rs 7,400 crore for two pizzas.

The man was Laszlo Hanyecz. The occasion is now remembered globally as "Bitcoin Pizza Day".

But beyond the memes, jokes, and eye-popping numbers, the day represents something much bigger. It was the first time Bitcoin moved from internet theory to real-world money.

That single pizza order helped launch what would later become a multi-trillion-dollar crypto industry. As Bitcoin Pizza Day returns this year, one question is once again back in focus: Is Bitcoin still worth investing in?

The Day Bitcoin Became "Real"

For years, Bitcoin existed largely among programmers and internet enthusiasts. People discussed it on forums. They mined it on computers. But nobody knew whether it could actually function as money.

Then came the pizza transaction.

Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, says the transaction did something no whitepaper could. "He proved that Bitcoin was not just a cryptographic experiment, it was money that worked," Gupta says.

There were no banks involved. No payment gateway. No intermediary. Just two people agreeing that digital coins could pay for real food.

That changed everything.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder at CoinDCX, calls Bitcoin Pizza Day the "first real-world validation" of Bitcoin as a usable form of value exchange. "In that moment, Bitcoin evolved from internet code into a tangible, real-world asset with practical utility," he says.

From Internet Experiment To 'Digital Gold'

Fifteen years later, Bitcoin is no longer viewed as a fringe experiment. It is now tracked by Wall Street, governments, regulators, hedge funds, and retail investors across the world.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in the US brought institutional money into crypto at a scale never seen before. Bitcoin's market capitalisation has crossed trillions of dollars at different points, placing it among the world's largest assets.

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder at CoinSwitch, says the journey from pizza payments to global finance carries an important lesson. "Transformative technologies rarely look valuable in their earliest stages," he says. "Conviction often develops long before mainstream acceptance arrives."

That shift is visible in India too.

Crypto conversations are no longer limited to traders chasing quick gains. Many investors now see Bitcoin as a long-term allocation -- something closer to "digital gold".

Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO at BitDelta India, says Indian investors are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a portfolio diversifier.

"From pizza to portfolio, Bitcoin has captured imaginations - and wallets - across India," he says.

But Should Investors Buy Bitcoin Now?

This depends on what kind of investor you are. Bitcoin has created enormous wealth over the past decade. But it has also seen brutal crashes.

It survived the Mt. Gox collapse. China's mining ban. The Terra-Luna implosion. The FTX disaster. Each crisis erased billions from the market.

Yet Bitcoin recovered every time.

Supporters say that resilience is precisely why institutional investors now take it seriously. Critics, however, argue that Bitcoin remains highly volatile, speculative, and vulnerable to regulatory uncertainty.

This is why experts continue to stress caution. For investors, this means avoiding hype-driven decisions.

Bitcoin may have matured as an asset class, but it still carries significant risk. Prices can swing sharply within days. Regulations continue to evolve globally, including in India.

Financial advisers generally recommend treating crypto as a small part of a diversified portfolio rather than an all-in bet.

India's Crypto Shift

India has quietly become one of the world's biggest crypto markets.

According to industry estimates shared by Mudrex, Indian investors now hold close to 5 per cent of Bitcoin's circulating supply. India also ranks among the largest crypto adoption markets globally.

What is changing is the mindset.

Earlier, crypto attracted mainly tech enthusiasts and aggressive traders. Today, participation is spreading across professionals, entrepreneurs, and young salaried investors.

For many millennials and Gen Z investors, Bitcoin represents more than a speculative trade. It reflects a broader shift towards digital ownership and decentralised finance.

That does not mean the risks have disappeared. It simply means the asset is being taken more seriously.

The Legacy Of Two Pizzas

Bitcoin Pizza Day survives because it tells a deeply human story.

A programmer got hungry.

He used internet money to buy lunch.

And unknowingly changed financial history.

Vikaas M Sachdeva says the story still resonates because it reminds people how quickly technology can reshape the world. "What started as a fringe experiment," he says, "is now forcing a rethink of how value moves globally."

Fifteen years later, those two pizzas are still being discussed because they marked the beginning of something the world did not fully understand at the time. Maybe it still doesn't.