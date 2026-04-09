Nashik Techies Allege Sexual Harassment At Office, Team Lead Among 6 Arrested

Six people, including the team leader, have been arrested after women employees at a multi-national company in Maharashtra's Nashik alleged sexual harassment.

The police on Wednesday said that nine cases have been registered against them on charges of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments.

The alleged harassment took place over the last four years, the police said.

One of the accused repeatedly engaged in a physical relationship with an employee on the false promise of marrying her, the police said.

The accused also touched one of the employees and made shameful remarks regarding her personal and marital life.

"When the complainant repeatedly lodged verbal complaints regarding these incidents with the company's head officer, he failed to take cognizance of her complaints regarding the molestation; instead, he effectively abetted their actions," the police said in a statement.

The police said the accused also forced one of the male employees to perform Namaz and insulted his religion.

They also made obscene remarks regarding her physical appearance, the police said.

Five of the accused, arrested on Tuesday, were produced in a local court on Wednesday, and the court remanded them in police custody till April 10. One of the accused is in judicial custody.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke has been formed to probe the cases on the instructions of police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, an official said.

The police urged other women to step forward if they have experienced harassment. They asked them to contact them through WhatsApp at 9923323311.