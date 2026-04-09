Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened lower as oil prices rose to $97.35 per barrel on Thursday. The BSE Sensex started Thursday's trading session at 77,319.33, lower by 243.57 points or 0.31 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 88.30 points or 0.37 per cent at 23,909.05.
The rise in oil prices came after reports of ceasefire violations by the US. A day earlier, oil prices cooled down to $95 per barrel over US-Iran two-week truce.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT Stocks Remain Under Pressure
IT stocks were underperforming the markets.
Iron Ore Hits One-Month Low On Rising Supply, China Demand Worries
Iron ore prices slid on Thursday to their lowest in more than a month, weighed down by rising supply and doubts about demand prospects in top consumer China amid shrinking steel margins.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steel Exchange Of India Repays Rs 28 Crore Debt
Steel Exchange of India repaid Rs 28 crore debt over the last two quarters.
Stock Market Live: TCS Q4 results preview: Margins to remain flat
TCS's Q4 results are expected to show flat margins and modest revenue growth, driven by currency support and AI advancements.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check 10:00 AM Market Update
As of 10 am, the Nifty50 was trading 0.86 per cent or 176.20 points down at 23,791, and the Sensex was trading 1.10 per cent or 849.93 points down at 76,712.97.
World Bank Raises India's GDP Growth Estimate To 6.6%, Flags Iran War Risks
Private consumption growth was particularly robust, supported by low inflation and rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax. Read full report here
India's Securitisation Market Rises To Record Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore In FY26 As NBFCs Step Up Activity
India's securitisation market surged to Rs 2.55 lakh crore in FY 2026, driven by robust NBFC activity amid declining bank participation.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade lower
Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded lower by 0.39 per cent, and 0.15 per cent, respectively.
Struggling With Loans? A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Secure 750+ CIBIL Score
A high score signals lower risk to lenders, while a low score suggests a borrower may struggle to meet repayment obligations. Read full report here
Share Market News Today: Check BSE Sensex Heatmap
Gold Steady As Investors Eye US-Iran Talks, Brace For Inflation Data
Gold prices stabilise as investors monitor US-Iran talks and anticipate crucial inflation data impacting interest rate decisions.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee Opens At 92.66 Against US Dollar
The rupee opened at 92.66 against the US dollar versus Wednesday's close of 92.58 a dollar.
Share Market News: Check Sector-Wise Outlook
Focus on Fertiliser stocks - Expect positive for fertilizer stocks after the Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore Phosphatic and Potassic fertilizers subsidy for kharif 2026 season
Focus on IT stocks - Expect momentum on IT stocks ahead of tech major TCS will announce Q4 results post market today.
Focus on oil marketing, tyre, paints, gold finance, metal and pipe stocks - Expect positive for oil marketing, tyre, paints, gold finance, metal and pipe stocks due to brent crude declined 13% to below $100/bbl
Focus on banking, housing finance and NBFC stocks - expect positive momentum on banking, housing finance and NBFC stocks after RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and maintain neutral stance
Focus on oil marketing stocks - Cabinet Approves Rs 1.74 Lakh Crore For HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, Jaipur Metro And Hydro Projects
Focus on Hydro stocks - Expect positive for hydropower stocks after Cabinet approved 1720MW hydro-electric projects at Arunachal Pradesh
Share Market News: Check Market outlook Today
Domestic equities are likely to open slightly lower, tracking a weak start across Asian markets and a decline in US index futures. Sentiment has been weighed down after Iran accused the US of violating a two-week ceasefire following an attack in Lebanon, sparking renewed concerns about escalating tensions and potential disruptions to global energy supplies. As a result, Brent crude has risen over 3% to move above $97 per barrel. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty is down around 70 points, or 0.3%, indicating a subdued start. Expect heightened intraday volatility, with market direction closely tied to movements in crude oil prices. On the domestic front, the Q4 earnings season kicks off today, with IT major TCS set to announce its results after market hours. Despite the cautious opening, overall sentiment remains somewhat supportive. Brent crude is still below the $100 mark, the U.S. markets rallied up to 3% overnight, the RBI kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25%, and the World Bank raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.3%, even factoring in the West Asia conflict. However, some profit booking cannot be ruled out, especially after the Nifty's sharp rally of nearly 10% over the past five sessions from its recent low of 22,182. Global cues remain positive, overnight U.S. and European markets surged up to 4% after President Donald Trump paused military action against Iran for two weeks. However, some Federal Reserve officials have maintained a cautious tone, highlighting concerns over persistent inflation as reflected in recent meeting minutes.