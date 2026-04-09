Domestic equities are likely to open slightly lower, tracking a weak start across Asian markets and a decline in US index futures. Sentiment has been weighed down after Iran accused the US of violating a two-week ceasefire following an attack in Lebanon, sparking renewed concerns about escalating tensions and potential disruptions to global energy supplies. As a result, Brent crude has risen over 3% to move above $97 per barrel. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty is down around 70 points, or 0.3%, indicating a subdued start. Expect heightened intraday volatility, with market direction closely tied to movements in crude oil prices. On the domestic front, the Q4 earnings season kicks off today, with IT major TCS set to announce its results after market hours. Despite the cautious opening, overall sentiment remains somewhat supportive. Brent crude is still below the $100 mark, the U.S. markets rallied up to 3% overnight, the RBI kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25%, and the World Bank raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.3%, even factoring in the West Asia conflict. However, some profit booking cannot be ruled out, especially after the Nifty's sharp rally of nearly 10% over the past five sessions from its recent low of 22,182. Global cues remain positive, overnight U.S. and European markets surged up to 4% after President Donald Trump paused military action against Iran for two weeks. However, some Federal Reserve officials have maintained a cautious tone, highlighting concerns over persistent inflation as reflected in recent meeting minutes.