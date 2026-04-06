Stock Market Live Updates: Both Sensex and Nifty saw a muted opening on Monday amid mixed global cues. While oil prices hit $110 per barrel following Trump's fresh threat to "blow up" Iran, Asian stocks edged higher.
Later, both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 fell in the red. At 9:33 am, BSE was trading at 73,018.23, down by 301.32 points. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty50 was down 34.25 points at 22,678.85.
Here Are The LIVE Updates Of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Sensex, Nifty LIVE: India VIX Above 26 Mark
India VIX, the fear gauge index, continues to remain elevated. On Monday morning, the VIX surged 2.5 per cent to 26.14, indicating that heightened volatility remains a concern.
Share Market Live: Check NSE Nifty50 Gainers
Stock Market News: Check BSE Sensex Heatmap
Stock Market LIVE: BSE Sensex Opens On A Flat Note
The BSE Sensex slipped 112 points, or 0.15 per cent, to trade at 73,206.60.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Up 67 Points In Pre-Open
The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 22,780.30, up 67.20 points, or 0.30 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Adds 157 Points In Pre-Open
The BSE Sensex added 157.98 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 73,477.53 in pre-opening session on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
The rupee opened 3 paise higher at 93.13 against the US dollar. It settled at 93.10 a dollar on Thursday.
Share Market News: Check Expert View By InvestorAi
Nifty 50
22,713 +0.15%
India VIX
25.5 ↓4.8%
Brent Crude
$112
FII Flow
−₹9,931 Cr
The Thesis
With Brent above $112 and FIIs dumping nearly ₹10,000 Cr, InvestorAi is betting on dollar-earning IT defensives. Five of nine conviction picks are technology - the sector most insulated from crude-driven margin compression. VIX easing to 25.5 despite a sixth consecutive weekly decline signals markets pricing containment, not escalation. DII flows at ₹7,200 Cr confirm domestic money rotating into quality.
Where We're Concentrated
IT services across the cap curve - large-cap stalwarts through mid-cap specialists. Secondary conviction in domestic consumption, EMS, and power forms a barbell: export earners plus domestic demand plays. The thesis breaks if crude breaches $120 sustainably, compressing even IT multiples as growth estimates get repriced.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
HCL Technologies
Dollar revenues and zero commodity exposure make this the premier defensive as FII outflows accelerate and crude headwinds batter import-heavy sectors.
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
Domestic consumption anchor insulated from crude-driven import inflation, with VIX declining and PCR at 0.77 pointing to stabilising sentiment.
Mid-Cap IT Play
Mphasis
Margin expansion runway as the rupee weakens, positioned for digital transformation spend that runs independent of oil cycles.
Tech Mahindra
Telecom-heavy IT riding the 5G capex cycle - a secular theme that persists regardless of geopolitical noise in the Gulf.
One Thing to Watch
Brent crude at $115. A sustained break above that level shifts FII outflows from measured to panic, triggers broader margin compression fears across the board, and puts even IT multiples under pressure. Watch Iran-related headlines closely - that's the catalyst either way.