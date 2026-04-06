Nifty 50

22,713 +0.15%

India VIX

25.5 ↓4.8%

Brent Crude

$112

FII Flow

−₹9,931 Cr

The Thesis

With Brent above $112 and FIIs dumping nearly ₹10,000 Cr, InvestorAi is betting on dollar-earning IT defensives. Five of nine conviction picks are technology - the sector most insulated from crude-driven margin compression. VIX easing to 25.5 despite a sixth consecutive weekly decline signals markets pricing containment, not escalation. DII flows at ₹7,200 Cr confirm domestic money rotating into quality.

Where We're Concentrated

IT services across the cap curve - large-cap stalwarts through mid-cap specialists. Secondary conviction in domestic consumption, EMS, and power forms a barbell: export earners plus domestic demand plays. The thesis breaks if crude breaches $120 sustainably, compressing even IT multiples as growth estimates get repriced.

Conviction Picks

Highest Conviction

HCL Technologies

Dollar revenues and zero commodity exposure make this the premier defensive as FII outflows accelerate and crude headwinds batter import-heavy sectors.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Domestic consumption anchor insulated from crude-driven import inflation, with VIX declining and PCR at 0.77 pointing to stabilising sentiment.

Mid-Cap IT Play

Mphasis

Margin expansion runway as the rupee weakens, positioned for digital transformation spend that runs independent of oil cycles.

Tech Mahindra

Telecom-heavy IT riding the 5G capex cycle - a secular theme that persists regardless of geopolitical noise in the Gulf.

One Thing to Watch

Brent crude at $115. A sustained break above that level shifts FII outflows from measured to panic, triggers broader margin compression fears across the board, and puts even IT multiples under pressure. Watch Iran-related headlines closely - that's the catalyst either way.