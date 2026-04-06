Will RBI Hold Repo Rate Steady As Iran War, 'Super El Nino' Push Inflation Risks?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Monday, where policymakers will decide whether to keep the repo rate unchanged, increase it, or cut it. The decision, taken once every two months, will be announced at 10 am on Friday, once the six-member MPC completes its deliberations.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. It is one of the most important tools the central bank uses to influence economic activity.

If the RBI raises the repo rate, banks face higher borrowing costs. They usually pass this on to customers, meaning higher interest rates on loans such as home, car, and business loans. This dampens demand and helps slow inflation.

If the RBI cuts the repo rate, borrowing becomes cheaper. This encourages businesses and individuals to take loans, boosting spending and economic growth.

When the RBI keeps the rate unchanged, it signals a balance - supporting growth while keeping an eye on rising prices.

This time, many economists expect the RBI to keep the repo rate steady because several external factors, especially the ongoing Iran war, are creating uncertainty for the Indian economy. Volatility in global fuel prices due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and possible inflationary pressures, may incline policymakers to maintain the current interest rate.

Notably, the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged in its August, October and February 2026 MPC meetings. The last rate cut was in December 2025, when the repo rate was reduced from 5.50 per cent to 5.25 per cent.

Factors RBI's MPC Will Consider This Time

1. Iran War and Global Energy Prices: The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the US has pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, largely because the Strait of Hormuz - a vital oil shipping route - is partly closed. Higher oil prices can feed into India's inflation in two ways:

Fuel becomes more expensive, raising transportation and production costs.

Imported inflation rises because India buys most of its oil from abroad.

This adds inflationary pressure just when the RBI is trying to keep prices stable.

Why this matters for you: Higher oil prices eventually push up prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, and even goods like vegetables and medicines - because transportation costs go up.

2. Super El Niño and Food Inflation: "Super El Niño" refers to a strong climate event where warm water spreads across the Pacific Ocean. While this might sound scientific, its economic impact is tangible for India.

India relies on monsoon rains for agriculture. A weak monsoon can reduce crop yields, leading to higher food prices.

Rising food prices are a major component of India's inflation basket.

Why this matters for you: Food inflation has a direct impact on household budgets, especially for middle and low-income families, the RBI watches this closely.

3. Weak Rupee and Import Costs: The Indian rupee has weakened against the US dollar, partly due to global uncertainty and high crude prices. A weaker rupee makes imports more expensive - and since India imports crude oil and many industrial inputs, this can push overall inflation higher again.

Previous MPC Decisions At A Glance

Date Repo Rate Change Policy Stance Reason / Context Dec 2025 from 5.50% to 5.25% Accommodative Cooling inflation allowed rate reduction Feb 2026 (unchanged) Neutral Watchful approach as inflation stayed moderate Aug 2025 (unchanged) Neutral Stable inflation & steady growth Oct 2025 (unchanged) Neutral Continued economic recovery Apr 2026 (exp.) (likely unchanged) Neutral (expected) External risks from war, crude, El Niño pressures

Key Expectations From MPC Outcome

1. Policy Stance Likely to Stay Neutral: Economists overwhelmingly expect the MPC to hold the repo rate at 5.25 per cent and maintain a neutral stance - meaning the RBI is neither pushing for tighter money (higher rates) nor easier money (lower rates). This gives the central bank flexibility to respond to inflation trends.

2. Growth vs Inflation Trade-Off: The RBI's core challenge is balancing growth and inflation:

Growth: India's GDP was expected to be one of the fastest among major economies in FY27, around 6.5-7 per cent.

Inflation: The RBI targets a 4 per cent inflation rate, with a tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. Oil price shocks and food inflation trends may push inflation toward the upper end of this range.

In simple terms: If inflation rises faster than desired, the RBI may need to keep rates unchanged (rather than cut) even if growth slows slightly.

3. Market and Borrower Impact: If rates remain unchanged: