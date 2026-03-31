RBI's Big Relief: Loans, Bank Guarantees Can Be Used For Trading Till July

RBI Defers New Capital Market Rules Till July 1: If you trade in shares, this matters to you. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given brokers and traders three more months of relief amid the ongoing Iran war and the consequent market volatility. The central bank's new stricter rules for banks' exposure to capital markets will now start from July 1. The earlier implementation date was April 1.

What This Means

Brokers can keep using bank guarantees with 50 per cent margin

Banks do not have to insist on 100 per cent cash for now

Trading activity will not face an immediate cash squeeze

Market liquidity is protected for the next three months

Why This Relief Matters

If banks had moved to 100 per cent cash backing:

Brokers would get less funding

Trading volumes could fall

Buying and selling shares would become costlier

Foreign investors could lose interest due to poor liquidity

The decision comes as RBI did not want to disturb markets when they are already volatile due to the Iran conflict.

What RBI Is Trying To Stop

RBI found that some brokers were using short-term bank loans meant for business needs to do trading. The new rules (effective July 1) will try to stop this. So, the relief is temporary. The main rule is still coming. Here are the other important changes you should know:-

Banks can lend to brokers if the loan is backed fully by cash or cash-like security

Market makers can now get funding against the same shares they deal in

Banks giving payment guarantees to stock exchange clearing corporations will face easier capital rules

What Changes From July 1 (Across All Banks):

You can take only Rs 10 lakh loan against shares

You can take only Rs 25 lakh for IPO funding

You cannot take these limits from multiple banks

Big Change In Acquisition Loans

RBI has also allowed banks to fund acquisitions, including mergers. Earlier, banks could not do this. Now they can, but only to buy control in a non-financial company.

Relief For Mutual Funds Too

A technical rule for non-debt mutual funds has been relaxed. This removes an operational headache for them.