Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live Updates: On the last trading day of this financial quarter, the Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Dalal Street, was down 270 points.

Earlier on Friday, Nifty settled at 22,819.60, falling by 486.85 points or 2.09 per cent while the BSE Sensex closed at 73,583.22, declining 1,690.23 points or 2.25 per cent.

LIVE Updates: Sensex Today, Nifty, Stock Market Today March 30