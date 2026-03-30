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Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live Updates: On the last trading day of this financial quarter, the Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Dalal Street, was down 270 points.

Earlier on Friday, Nifty settled at 22,819.60, falling by 486.85 points or 2.09 per cent while the BSE Sensex closed at 73,583.22, declining 1,690.23 points or 2.25 per cent.

LIVE Updates: Sensex Today, Nifty, Stock Market Today March 30

Mar 30, 2026 08:46 (IST)
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Foreigners dump record $12 billion India stocks in March on war

Sensex, Nifty Live: Overseas investors have offloaded a net $11.7 billion of local shares through March 25, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 

Mar 30, 2026 08:44 (IST)
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Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live: Brokerages Flag Revenue Hit From Fuel Excise Duty Cut

HSBC said a Rs 10 a litre cut in excise duty could lead to a revenue shortfall of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, or 0.4 per cent of GDP. It added that if oil averages $80 a barrel, FY27 growth could slow to 6.3 per cent and inflation could rise to 4.5 per cent.

Mar 30, 2026 08:33 (IST)
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Sensex Today, Nifty Live Updates: Gold falls more than 1% as Houthi attack lifts oil, dims Fed cut hopes

Gold prices declined over 1 per cent on Monday as rising energy costs stoked inflation concerns, reducing hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Mar 30, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,607

The GIFT Nifty was at 22,606.7, down 195.70 points. 

Mar 30, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Today Live: Brent Crude Rises As US-Iran War Weigh On Supply Outlook

Brent's March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $116.12 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 

Mar 30, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live: Asian Markets Decline Sharply

South Korea's Kospi tumbled more than 5 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 3.97 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 3.97 per cent, and the Topix declined 3.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures were at 24,630, below the benchmark's previous close of 24,951.88.

Mar 30, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Sensex Today, Nifty Live Updates: Check BSE Market Cap

At the close on Friday (March 27), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at 4,22,45,984.

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