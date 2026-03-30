Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live Updates: On the last trading day of this financial quarter, the Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Dalal Street, was down 270 points.
Earlier on Friday, Nifty settled at 22,819.60, falling by 486.85 points or 2.09 per cent while the BSE Sensex closed at 73,583.22, declining 1,690.23 points or 2.25 per cent.
LIVE Updates: Sensex Today, Nifty, Stock Market Today March 30
Foreigners dump record $12 billion India stocks in March on war
Sensex, Nifty Live: Overseas investors have offloaded a net $11.7 billion of local shares through March 25, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.
Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live: Brokerages Flag Revenue Hit From Fuel Excise Duty Cut
HSBC said a Rs 10 a litre cut in excise duty could lead to a revenue shortfall of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, or 0.4 per cent of GDP. It added that if oil averages $80 a barrel, FY27 growth could slow to 6.3 per cent and inflation could rise to 4.5 per cent.
Sensex Today, Nifty Live Updates: Gold falls more than 1% as Houthi attack lifts oil, dims Fed cut hopes
Gold prices declined over 1 per cent on Monday as rising energy costs stoked inflation concerns, reducing hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,607
The GIFT Nifty was at 22,606.7, down 195.70 points.
Stock Market Today Live: Brent Crude Rises As US-Iran War Weigh On Supply Outlook
Brent's March contract was trading 3.36 per cent higher at $116.12 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Price Live: Asian Markets Decline Sharply
South Korea's Kospi tumbled more than 5 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 3.97 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 3.97 per cent, and the Topix declined 3.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures were at 24,630, below the benchmark's previous close of 24,951.88.