Have You Missed The Bus To Jewar Airport, Or Is Property Still A Smart Buy

Ancient wisdom says, "the early bird gets the worm". This holds very well for investment. Put your money in the right place at the right time, and your chances of earning healthy returns rise sharply.

Those who bought land or booked flats in under-construction projects near the proposed (now inaugurated) Jewar airport seem to have done exactly that. If you've followed the news or visited the area, you've likely heard the almost unbelievable stories -- landowners who once struggled for cash now splurging on luxury cars, even helicopters, after receiving hefty compensation for their land.

Now, with the inauguration of Noida International Airport on March 28, years of anticipation along the Yamuna Expressway have turned into a visible, operating reality. For real estate, this is an inflection point. A market that was running on expectations suddenly has a firm anchor: a functional airport, roads feeding into it, and industries lining up around it.

Prices, of course, had already run up on the back of the announcement. Which raises the obvious investor dilemma: Was the money made before the ribbon-cutting? Or can buyers entering now, at higher rates, still earn meaningful returns?

'From Airport Coming To Airport Here'

Vishal Raheja, Founder and Managing Director of InvestoXpert Advisors, believes the corridor's growth is now infrastructure-backed rather than speculation-led, marking a critical inflection point. "Even with prices having risen sharply, demand shows no signs of slowing. Areas such as YEIDA sectors, Sector 150, Greater Noida West, and Delta-Zeta zones are now emerging as hotspots, supported by improved expressway connectivity, upcoming logistics hubs, and commercial developments."

A report by InvestoXpert Advisors projects annual appreciation of 12-18 per cent in the coming years, with short-term growth of 20-25 per cent in high-impact zones. "While the era of rapid multi-fold gains may be behind, the market is entering a mature phase, where steady, sustainable growth is likely," adds Raheja. He further points out that sectors benefiting from aviation-linked industries, logistics parks, data centers, and Film City developments are expected to sustain demand and price growth.

'Not Just Noida, Impact Felt Till Bulandshahr'

The airport's influence is set to extend far beyond Noida, impacting cities such as Aligarh, Bulandshahr, and Khurja. With Singapore-style urban planning, integrated commercial hubs, and expressway connectivity, the corridor is emerging as a multi-nodal economic region, rather than just a property hotspot. "The next phase of growth is being driven less by investors betting on future infrastructure and more by genuine demand from buyers who want to live and work in the corridor," said Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of PropertyPistol.

He adds, "Enhanced expressway connectivity is unlocking peripheral micro-markets, while improved livability and employment generation are sustaining housing demand across segments."

For investors who missed the early years of explosive growth, the narrative is shifting. While the most aggressive gains may have already been realised, the region still offers stable, long-term investment potential. With commercial activity picking up, employment opportunities expanding, and livability improving, the market is entering a phase of mature, high-conviction investment, according to industry analysts.

Property Type Around 2020

(Pre-announcement buzz) Pre-inauguration

(Speculation peak) Post-inauguration outlook Apartments (per sq. ft.) Rs 1,100 Rs 2,300-2,500 12-18 per cent annual rise; 20-25 per cent in high-impact zones Plotted developments Base level 4-6x rise in many pockets Slower, steady appreciation on infrastructure delivery Land parcels near Jewar villages Low discovery 5-6x jump Selective upside where commercial activity lan Land parcels near Jewar villages -- 2-3x average; higher in hotspots 20-30 per cent more in 2-3 years; potential doubling in 5-6 years in select micro-markets

'Affordable, Profitable Options Available'

A common investor looking to invest in this market segment has a number of options to consider, depending on his budget and willingness to take risks, says Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group. "Affordable plots, especially through the YEIDA model or resale, are one of the most sought-after options for investors, and the entry-level for this type of investment would range from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Studio apartments and residential units are another option that a common investor may consider, as they are available at a lower ticket size and are expected to give rental returns as well, considering the requirement from airport staff, working professionals, and students. Although there are options for investors looking to invest in land pooling or early-stage farming, these are highly risky and not recommended for a common buyer. However, for a common buyer, investing in a plotted complex or studio apartments would be the safest and most balanced option."

Gupta added, "Looking ahead, there is still room for further appreciation in the region, but at a slower rate, which will be driven by fundamentals rather than speculation. Prices will be driven by the operationalisation of infrastructure projects in the region."