Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to see a gap-up start on Thursday. Overnight, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied on the back of chip stocks.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market Today: Check Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
The metals cluster dominates today's conviction book - seven of fifteen high-conviction names are commodity producers. With copper at all-time highs, aluminium near a four-year peak, and yesterday's gold/silver import duty hike fattening domestic producer margins, this is a continuation bet on a rally that has already broken out. Pharma forms the defensive sleeve against VIX above 19.
Where We're Concentrated
Metals & mining anchor nearly half the conviction list, with pharma as the dollar-revenue hedge and oil & gas capturing Brent's $107 geopolitical premium. DII record buying (+₹7,990cr) is funding the metals leadership while FII selling decelerates. The book breaks if copper rolls over or duty signaling reverses - both low-probability in the near term.
Conviction Picks
Vodafone IdeaHIGHEST CONVICTION
Five-model cluster on telecom turnaround as tariff hike pass-through accelerates; benefits from rotation out of expensive defensives.
BioconHIGHEST CONVICTION
Dollar-revenue biosimilar defensive - a textbook hedge against elevated VIX and crude-driven margin pressure elsewhere.
VedantaMETALS ANCHOR
Diversified metals exposure - direct beneficiary of yesterday's precious metals duty hike and copper's record run.
National Aluminium
Pure aluminium leverage as LME prices approach a four-year high on Middle East supply disruption.
SAIL
Steel cycle catch-up as the metals rally broadens from non-ferrous; DII flows favour deep-cyclical PSU names.
One Thing to Watch
Nifty 23,500 resistance. A clean breach with VIX cooling below 19 confirms metals leadership broadens into a sustained move; failure here keeps the book defensive and pharma carries the tape.
UiPath Becomes First Business Orchestration & Automation Platform With Native Integration For Coding Agents
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced UiPath for Coding Agents, platform wide integration enabling every coding agent to become enterprise deployable, an industry first. By combining coding agents with the visual orchestration of the UiPath platform, builders of any technical level can create, test, deploy, operate, and govern enterprise automations through a natural language conversation with their coding agent of choice.
Despite the popularity of coding agents, they still exist largely in isolation, disconnected from enterprise development workflows, security policies, code review processes, and deployment pipelines. Connecting one agent to another, and to the enterprise systems they need to act on, remains a manual, brittle process for most teams. Without orchestration capable of connecting agents to existing CI/CD infrastructure, testing frameworks, and governance controls, any coding agent outputs require manual handoffs and human intervention at almost every step. Hoped-for productivity gains stay trapped inside silos and development sandboxes, never reaching the end-to-end enterprise processes where real impact lives.
HDFC Life Announces Bonus of Rs 4,596 Crore
HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has announced a bonus of Rs 4,596 crore in the Company's board meeting held on 16th April, 2026, reinforcing its promise of delivering long-term value to policyholders. This is HDFC Life's highest bonus declared till date and will benefit 22.2 lakh participating policyholders, reflecting the Company's policyholder-first approach, consistent performance and prudent financial management.
Out of the total bonus declared an estimated Rs 3,761 crore will be paid out in FY'27, in the form of maturity or survival payouts. The remaining bonus will accrue to policyholders and be payable in the future, as per policy terms and conditions.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Markets Trade Mixed
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Thursday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, the CSI 300 was down 1.10 per cent.
Is The IPO Euphoria Over? Why 66% Of New Listings Slip Below Issue Price
FY26 saw a record Rs 1.79 lakh crore raised via 108+ IPOs. Yet, nearly 66 per cent of these stocks now trade below issue price. Read full report here
India Bans Sugar Exports Till September 2026 Amid Domestic Supply Concerns
The order specifies that the ban applies to raw, white and refined sugar. It also marks a shift in policy from "restricted" to "prohibited". Read full report here