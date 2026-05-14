The Thesis

The metals cluster dominates today's conviction book - seven of fifteen high-conviction names are commodity producers. With copper at all-time highs, aluminium near a four-year peak, and yesterday's gold/silver import duty hike fattening domestic producer margins, this is a continuation bet on a rally that has already broken out. Pharma forms the defensive sleeve against VIX above 19.

Where We're Concentrated

Metals & mining anchor nearly half the conviction list, with pharma as the dollar-revenue hedge and oil & gas capturing Brent's $107 geopolitical premium. DII record buying (+₹7,990cr) is funding the metals leadership while FII selling decelerates. The book breaks if copper rolls over or duty signaling reverses - both low-probability in the near term.

Conviction Picks

Vodafone IdeaHIGHEST CONVICTION

Five-model cluster on telecom turnaround as tariff hike pass-through accelerates; benefits from rotation out of expensive defensives.

BioconHIGHEST CONVICTION

Dollar-revenue biosimilar defensive - a textbook hedge against elevated VIX and crude-driven margin pressure elsewhere.

VedantaMETALS ANCHOR

Diversified metals exposure - direct beneficiary of yesterday's precious metals duty hike and copper's record run.

National Aluminium

Pure aluminium leverage as LME prices approach a four-year high on Middle East supply disruption.

SAIL

Steel cycle catch-up as the metals rally broadens from non-ferrous; DII flows favour deep-cyclical PSU names.

One Thing to Watch

Nifty 23,500 resistance. A clean breach with VIX cooling below 19 confirms metals leadership broadens into a sustained move; failure here keeps the book defensive and pharma carries the tape.