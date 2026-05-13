Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity markets opened flat on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran negotiations continued to weigh on global investor sentiment. While BSE Sensex opened 250 points higher, NSE Nifty50 jumped 80 points at the open.

The rupee opened 3 paise stronger at 95.59 against the US dollar. It settled at 95.63 a dollar on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the investors are also waiting for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

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