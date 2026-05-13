Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity markets opened flat on Wednesday as uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran negotiations continued to weigh on global investor sentiment. While BSE Sensex opened 250 points higher, NSE Nifty50 jumped 80 points at the open.
The rupee opened 3 paise stronger at 95.59 against the US dollar. It settled at 95.63 a dollar on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the investors are also waiting for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Supports PM Modi's Appeal On Gold
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Government of India recommending strategic enhancements to the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), expressing its wholehearted support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on responsible gold consumption and the need to strengthen India's economic resilience through better utilisation of domestic gold resources.
Stock Market Today: Check Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct.
The Nifty dropped 436 points yesterday to settle at 23,379.6, marking its fourth consecutive daily loss and a Rs 12-lakh-crore wipeout in investor wealth. Technically, the session's candle was long, bearish, and ended near the lows - showing weak behaviour that decisively broke the 23,800-24,400 consolidation band. Wall Street finished mixed overnight after a hotter-than-expected 3.8% April CPI print, which pushed the Nasdaq 0.7% lower, while the Dow posted small gains; rate-cut bets have diminished. Brent surged near $107 on Iran supply fears, gold held steady around $4,700. Asian futures are soft this morning, and GIFT Nifty indicates a flat open. The battle lines are clear: 23,300 is immediate support, with 23,100-23,000 as the next zone, while bulls need a daily close above 23,500 for any recovery. Unless and until 23,800 is reclaimed, the bias remains bearish. The broader market saw substantial selling pressure, and one can adopt a sell-on-rise strategy until the Nifty surpasses the 23500-23600 level.
Anant Raj Appoints, next generation, Anish Sarin as Time Director
Company Reports Strong Q4 & FY26 Performance; Profit Before Tax Rises to Rs 368.58 Crore
Anant Raj Limited delivered a strong financial performance for Q4 and FY26, driven by robust operational momentum and sustained growth across its real estate portfolio. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Anish Sarin, Grandson of Ashok Sarin as Director, signalling the induction of next-generation leadership, alongside the constitution of a committee to evaluate potential merger/demerger structures and recommend a strategic roadmap for future growth.
The company reported significant growth in profitability and strengthened its balance sheet during the year, supported by improved cash flows and healthy investor confidence following the successful QIP raise of approximately Rs. 1,100 crore. For FY26, the company's total assets increased to Rs. 5,590.55 crore from Rs. 4,346.27 crore in FY25, while cash and cash equivalents surged to Rs. 806.90 crore, reflecting enhanced financial strength and liquidity. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 per equity share for FY26.
Thomas Cook India's Total Income For FY 2026 Grows By 3% To Rs 85,578 Million
FY 2026 was characterized by major geo political disruptions starting with the Pahalgam attack & Operation Sindoor in April 2025 with consequent closures of airspace and poor travel sentiment and ended with the onset of the Israel-US-Iran conflict in February 2026 with its continued negative impact on westward bound flights, traveller confidence, limited supply/ rising fuel costs and a rapidly depreciating Rupee Vs major currencies like the USD, Euro and Pound.
These successive disruptions also coincided with the peak summer booking and travel seasons, resulting in a severely impacted & truncated selling and travel period and also had a cascading price impact with
significantly higher flight, hotel and travel-related costs affecting leisure, MICE and Business Travel.
Thomas Cook Standalone PBT (before exceptional items) for FY26 grew by 2% to Rs. 1,690 million as compared to Rs 1,650 million in FY25, despite the challenging environment.