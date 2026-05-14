Is The IPO Euphoria Over? Why 66% Of New Listings Slip Below Issue Price

Stock Market News: India's IPO (initial public offering) market is not slowing. But investor behaviour clearly is.

Even as companies continue to line up with draft papers and fundraising plans, investors - especially retail - are no longer rushing in blindly. The shift has become visible in data, listings, and market participation.

According to Rohit Aggarwal, Founder and CIO of Ro Fund Management, the bigger backdrop is the sharp reversal in foreign investor sentiment. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over Rs 2 lakh crore from Indian equities by early May 2026 -- already higher than the entire Rs 1.66 lakh crore outflow seen in 2025.

This pressure is showing up in IPO performance. Many companies that listed in late 2025 now trade below their peak prices. "Investors are becoming far more selective. Financial discipline, profitability and corporate transparency matter more than growth stories now," he says. For upcoming IPOs, pricing will be critical.

The evidence is hard to miss.

As per Hemant Sood, Founder & MD of Findoc Investmart, FY26 saw a record Rs 1.79 lakh crore raised via 108+ IPOs. Yet, nearly 66 per cent of these stocks now trade below issue price. Average listing gains have dropped to single digits, compared to 30 per cent in 2024.

Retail participation has also cooled. Average retail applications per IPO fell nearly 40 per cent -- from 21.31 lakh in FY25 to 12.87 lakh in FY26.

"The easy-money mindset is being rinsed out," Sood notes. Investors now expect 8-15 per cent returns from quality issues, not the 30-50 per cent listing pops seen earlier. This change, experts say, is structural.

Tarun Singh, Founder & MD of Highbrow Securities, points out that the supply side hasn't slowed. "Promoters are still queuing up. What has changed is that retail investors are finally asking if the price makes sense."

Two years ago, grey market premiums and subscription numbers drove decisions. Now, investors examine sector track record, end use of IPO proceeds, and whether the issue is largely an exit for promoters.

"Retail has quietly become an independent pricing filter. Credible pricing gets rewarded. Aggressive pricing gets punished. This is not a slowdown. The market is simply growing up," Singh says.

A similar view comes from Rubina Singla, Founder of Equitrust. She says the broad-based IPO frenzy is over, replaced by a valuation-sensitive cycle.

"Investors are no longer driven by listing-day excitement. They are asking if the business has sustainable profitability and governance standards," she says. Average listing gains for quality IPOs have moderated to 8-12 per cent.

The pattern is visible in both winners and losers.

Issues that were attractively priced and backed by strong fundamentals delivered over 90 per cent listing gains. Others with stretched valuations, high offer-for-sale components, and weak earnings visibility have fallen 50-70 per cent from issue price.

Despite this, the IPO pipeline remains strong. Over Rs 2 lakh crore worth of issues are waiting, including marquee names expected later this year. But experts warn that these listings may revive sentiment without lifting the entire market.

The message from the street is clear: the IPO craze is not dead. It has simply stopped rewarding the unprepared investor.