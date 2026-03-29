US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Regional powers plan to meet Sunday in Pakistan to discuss how to end the fighting in the Middle East as about 2,500 US Marines arrived in the region and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels entered the monthlong war.
Pakistan said Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will send top diplomats to Islamabad for talks. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held "extensive discussions" on regional hostilities.
The war has threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran's grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices.
The United States and Israel continue to strike Iran, whose retaliatory attacks have targeted Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states. More than 3,000 people have been killed.
The Houthis' entry could further hurt global shipping if they again target vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, through which about 12% of the world's trade typically passes.
Here Are The US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates:
Iran War LIVE: Taiwan To Freeze LPG Prices In April
Taiwan said it is freezing prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in April.
"Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices will remain unchanged in April, and key feedstocks such as ethylene and propylene will be prioritised for domestic downstream industries," a statement from Taiwan's cabinet said.
(AFP)
Iran War LIVE: US Prepares For Weeks Of Ground Operations In Iran
US Prepares For Weeks Of Ground Operations In Iran— NDTV (@ndtv) March 29, 2026
NDTV's @reetksahni Tells You Why pic.twitter.com/XohDfWLgN1
Iran War LIVE: Iran Claims Strike On American E-3 Sentry
Iran claims strike on American E-3 sentry— NDTV (@ndtv) March 29, 2026
NDTV World's @NewshoundArjun brings you more details pic.twitter.com/Liy4VV2PCu
Iran War LIVE: "We Are Going To Be Out Of Iran Soon": JD Vance
#BREAKING | We are going to be out of Iran soon: JD Vance's big comment amid escalating war in the Middle East— NDTV (@ndtv) March 29, 2026
NDTV's @nazir_masoodi reports LIVE from Beirut pic.twitter.com/gIvzXjRtPP
Iran War LIVE: Iran Guards Say Struck Bahrain, UAE Aluminium Plants
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they launched missile and drone strikes on aluminium plants in Bahrain and the UAE over the weekend, targeting what they described as industries linked to the US military.
In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Guards said they hit an aluminium facility in the UAE and Aluminium Bahrain's main plant, calling both sites "industries affiliated with and connected to the US military and aerospace sectors in the region".
The IRGC said the strikes were retaliation for a US-Israeli attack on Iranian industrial infrastructure launched from bases in Gulf states.
Aluminium Bahrain, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said two employees were wounded in an Iranian strike targeting its facility on Saturday. The company, also known as Alba, said the workers suffered minor injuries.
(AFP)