Houthis Threaten Strait No 2 As Iran War Expands. What It Means For India

Yemen's Houthi rebels waded into the Iran war over the weekend and potentially delivered a second shock to Indian crude oil imports impacted by the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

The Houthis - a heavily armed, Iran-backed militia claiming to represent a Shia minority - earlier warned Israel their 'fingers are on the trigger'. They pulled it Saturday and fired missiles at Israeli military sites. Their entry "marks a serious and deeply concerning escalation", experts said.

The group holds parts of Yemen's Red Sea coastline, including the port city of Hodeidah.

This means they threaten shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait - on the opposite end of the Arabian Peninsula and Strait of Hormuz - which connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

As of now there is no specific Houthi blockade; the strait is open to all vessels, including those flying the American or Israeli flags. And there has been Houthi comment suggesting a blockade.

But if they begin targeting Israeli forces now, it signals a) a layering of the battlefield that complicates ongoing peace talks, particularly if Tel Aviv retaliates, and b) that Iran has a chokehold on over 30 per cent of global maritime oil trade and is steadily squeezing it shut.

Iran, meanwhile, has also floated such a possibility; an unnamed Iran official told Al Jazeera attacks on Iranian territory or islands - a likely reference to speculation about US attacks on Kharg Island oil stores - could prompt Tehran to open a new front at the Bab al-Mandab.

The Bab al-Mandab: the other strait

Pre-Iran war, and before 2023 Houthi strikes on shipping lanes, ten to 12 per cent of the world's seaborne crude - i.e., between 8.7 and 9.3 million barrels - shipped via the Bab al-Mandab daily.

By mid-December 2023 analysts from S&P Global said tonnage transiting the strait dropped by over 50 per cent, and that some shipping firms had re-routed traffic via the Cape of Good Hope.

Shipping via the Bab al-Mandab continued to be impacted over 2024 and 2025.

By the first half of 2025 only 4.1 million barrels passed through it daily.

Ships sailing around the African continent - instead of cutting through the Suez Channel and the Bab al-Mandab Strait - face a longer and more dangerous voyage, driving up oil and food prices.

It adds US$1-2 per barrel for crude oil freight costs, experts said.

Opting to push through despite Houthi attacks also adds to costs; charter rates for VLCCs, or very large crude carriers, contracted by Asian refineries roughly double to US$100,000 daily.

Impact on India?

The good news - India's exposure is relatively lower in this case.

Between 40 and 50 per cent of the country's crude imports skips the Bab al-Mandab; it comes via the Hormuz from Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia's eastern coast.

A chunk of those imports were affected by Tehran's Hormuz blockade but then shielded by expanded Russian imports after the US waived sanctions buying from Moscow for 30 days.

There could, though, be long-term impact because rerouted gas (LNG) from Qatar and crude (via Yanbu) will lift India's crude basket prices and freight rates.

But in the case of the Bab al-Mandab, the impact is more than just crude oil.

It also ships 15 to 20 per cent of global container traffic, which includes dry bulk cargo - like machinery, food, agriculture products, manufactured goods - between Asia and Europe.

Re-routing via the Cape of Good also makes these commodities more expensive by increasing costs and logistics for manufacturers, causing downstream supply chain disruptions, and adding to inflationary pressure faced by crores from India's middle class and poor sections.

The Hormuz solution no more?

On the oil trade front, the Hormuz has steadily accounted for 20 to 25 per cent of daily trade, making it much the more important one for the global maritime energy industry.

But wartime pressure there meant Gulf oil exports needed an outlet.

The immediate solution seemed to be pipelines to ship the crude from refineries on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula to the west - where it could be loaded on to tankers at Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, sail down the Red Sea, through the Bab al-Mandab and out of the Middle East.

The Houthis entering the war complicates that 'escape' route.

It also means Iran (and its proxy) now have maritime crude exports from the Gulf in a chokehold, and adds teeth to threats about driving oil prices past the US$200 per barrel mark.

As ex-US diplomat Nabeel Khoury told Al Jazeera, "All they have to do is fire at a couple of ships... and that would lead to the arrest of all commercial shipping through the Red Sea."