"Come Close, We're Waiting": Iran As US Expands Mideast Military Footprint

In a newly released video, published by Iran's Press TV, the Islamic Republic's army showed clips of its commandos and said that it is "ready to confront and defeat American soldiers". The 59-second video shows a fast-cut montage of Iranian special forces set to dramatic music with the message, "Come close, we are waiting for you."

Clips from the video show soldiers in full gear practising combat drills and troops advancing through rough terrain. Another clip shows a large Iranian army missile launcher vehicle firing its weapon, followed by explosions.

Iran's Army released footage of its elite commandos, declaring it is ready to confront and defeat American soldiers.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/gIdaV4W8lI — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 31, 2026

The White House on Monday said the deployment of additional US troops in the Middle East provides US President Donald Trump with "maximum optionality" in the ongoing conflict in the region, despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about the deployment of additional US troops in the region, said that they are part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it.

"The president is focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury with respect to forces that are on the ground in the Middle East. It's the job of the Pentagon to create maximum optionality for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said.

This comes after reports that the Pentagon is preparing plans for the possibility of extended ground operations in Iran for several weeks, as per The Washington Post.

According to The Post, citing US officials familiar with the development, the preparations are aimed at supporting a more sustained military phase if Trump decides to intensify the conflict.

The official noted that any ground operation under consideration would likely stop short of a full-scale invasion. Instead, it could involve targeted raids carried out by a combination of special operations forces and conventional infantry units, The Post reported.

Meanwhile, the USS Tripoli, along with around 3,500 Marines and soldiers, entered the US CENTCOM area of responsibility, bringing one of America's largest amphibious assault ships into an active combat theatre in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.

