"Go Get Your Own Oil": Trump's Message To UK, Other Countries On Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump called for countries that did not help the US in strikes against Iran to "Go get your own oil". In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that the countries that "refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran" should either buy oil from the US or go through the Strait of Hormuz and "just take it".

In the next half of his post, he expressed his frustration toward allies and said they will have to learn how to "fight" for themselves and that the United States will not be there to assist them any further, just like how the allies were not there for America.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT", Trump wrote.

"You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT", he added.

More than a month after the US and Israel launched their first strikes, Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway leading out of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported during peacetime, has driven up global oil prices, as have Tehran's attacks on regional energy infrastructure. That has shaken stock markets around the world and pushed up the cost of many basic goods.

Trump's Warning For Iran

Trump warned this week that if a ceasefire is not reached “shortly", and if the strait is not reopened, the US would broaden its offensive, including by attacking the Kharg Island oil export hub and possibly desalination plants.

Gulf allies of the United States that have been hit hard have urged Trump to continue the conflict until Iran's military capabilities are destroyed, according to US, Gulf and Israeli officials.

In response to that growing anger, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted Tuesday that Tehran is only targeting US forces in the region.

“Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security,” Araghchi wrote on X.