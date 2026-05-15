Donald Trump’s Financial Disclosure Shows Thousands Of Stock Trades In Three Months

Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure gives a rare look at how frequently stocks and other investments were bought and sold during the first few months of 2026. According to the report submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics, more than 3600 financial transactions took place between January and March.

The total amount involved is estimated to fall somewhere between $220 million and $750 million. The filing also shows investments connected to major entertainment companies. Trump invested at least $30,000 in Warner Bros Discovery. Reports even suggest his Disney related trades reached well over a million dollars during the same period.

Individual purchases involving Nvidia, Microsoft, Broadcom, Amazon, Apple and several others were listed between $1 million and $5 million. Meanwhile, investments in companies including AMD, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Alphabet, Airbnb, DoorDash, Micron and Bloom Energy were listed between $500,000 and $1 million.

As per The Huff Post, a spokesperson for the Trump Organisation stated, “President Trump's investment holdings are maintained exclusively through fully discretionary accounts independently managed by third-party financial institutions with sole and exclusive authority over all investment decisions. Trades are executed and portfolios are balanced through automated investment processes and systems administered by those institutions.”

“Neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organisation plays any role in selecting, directing, or approving specific investments. They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management of any kind.”

As the financial disclosure gained attention, Donald Trump was in China for a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the meeting, both sides discussed efforts to improve and stabilise their relationship. Trump was joined on the trip by several leaders from the technology and finance industries.

