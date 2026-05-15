"Not Looking To Have Wars": Trump's Message To Taiwan After Talks With Xi

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned self-ruled Taiwan against pushing for formal independence, after he discussed the flashpoint issue with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing.

"We're not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China's going to be OK with that," Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier in an interview.

"But we're not looking at somebody saying, 'let's go independent because the United States is backing us.'"

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