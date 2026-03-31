Video: Iranian Woman Plays Cello At Biggest Power Plant After US Strike Threat

Iran's official state broadcaster on Tuesday released a video showing a young woman wearing a black hijab and glasses seated in front of the Damavand power plant playing a cello. She plays a solemn classical-style piece as a black flag flies on a tall pole nearby.

US President Donald Trump, who is facing immense pressure at home to secure the Strait of Hormuz due to soaring oil prices, issued an ultimatum last week saying that he would destroy "various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!"

After Trump announced that he wanted to blow up Iran's largest power plant, a female musician went to the plant and played a song.



The #Damavand Combined Cycle Power Plant, commissioned in 2005 with a capacity of 2,868 MW, is the largest combined cycle power plant in Iran. pic.twitter.com/4wbLdXvnMS — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) March 31, 2026

On Monday, in a social media post, Trump said "great progress is being made" in talks with Iran to end military operations. But he said if a deal is not reached "shortly," and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately reopened, the US would broaden its offensive by "completely obliterating" power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island and possibly even desalination plants.

Iran, meanwhile, struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, and an oil refinery in Israel came under attack. Israel and the US launched a new wave of strikes on Iran as the war raged with no end in sight.

The laws of armed conflict allow attacks on civilian infrastructure such as energy plants only if the military advantage outweighs the civilian harm, legal scholars say. It's considered a high bar to clear, and causing excessive suffering to civilians can constitute a war crime.

The country's largest power plant is in Damavand, on the outskirts of Tehran province.

It covers around 193 hectares and generates roughly 2,900 megawatts of electricity, according to MAPNA, a company involved in the construction of power plants and energy infrastructure.

Iran has more than 90 power plants, some of them on the Gulf coast at the heart of the hostilities that began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)