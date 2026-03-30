Fire Rages As Shrapnel From Iran Missile Hits Industrial Facility In Israel

Shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck a facility in Neot Hovav, a major industrial zone known for its concentration of chemical plants, located in the Negev desert in southern Israel on Sunday. The hit triggered a hazardous materials incident and prompted emergency measures, local authorities said, adding that at least one person has been injured and workers from adjoining factories have been evacuated.

Israel's Fire and Rescue said a pesticide tank was hit and videos from the site showed a raging fire, with black plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Members of the public have been asked not to approach the area, and residents of nearby areas have been told to stay indoors, close windows and heed the orders of security and rescue forces until officials can assess the situation, local authorities said.

The industrial zone, located 12 km from the city of Beersheba, is home to more than 40 factories specialising in environmental technologies and the development of industrial infrastructure, news agency AFP reported.

⚠️ At least one person was injured in a reported missile impact at an industrial facility south of Be'er Sheva in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/maA8ZOQ7qz — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 29, 2026

"We understand that there is a missile shrapnel impact," the Israeli military told AFP.

The military had earlier revealed that five waves of missiles had been fired from Iran on Sunday and that defensive systems were working to intercept the threats.

Police also said in a statement that the fire was caused by the impact of a munition or interception debris.

"Searches are ongoing to locate additional items and eliminate any danger to the public," the police said.

The Neot Hovav industrial zone is located near Dimona, which was struck by Iran on March 21. The Shimon Peres Atomic Research Centre, Israel's most important nuclear site, is 13 km from Dimona.



(With inputs from AFP)