13 Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon

Israeli strikes killed 13 people in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, including a soldier, a child and two rescue workers, the health ministry said.

"A strike on the city of Nabatieh left five dead, including two Civil Defence rescuers," the ministry said, while another strike in around Jebchit left four dead "including a soldier and a Syrian national" and a third strike in Bint Jbeil killed "four civilians, including a child and a woman".

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