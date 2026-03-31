War In Iran, Bloodbath In Markets: Rs 51 Lakh Crore Lost In March; Check April Forecast

Indian stock markets ended March in deep red. Benchmark indices fell every week for five straight weeks. March 2026 recorded one of the steepest monthly drops since March 2020. The sharp drop comes amid the Iran war triggering a global oil shock. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

BSE Sensex total market valuation slid sharply in March, wiping out roughly Rs 51 lakh crore of investor wealth - down from Rs 463 lakh crore to Rs 412 lakh crore. Foreign investors were heavy sellers, pulling out close to Rs 1.2 lakh crore (around $12 billion) during March, the largest monthly exit on record.

March In Numbers

Indicator March Result Sensex Performance Down ~10-11% in March (deepest fall since 2020) FII Flows ~-Rs 1.2 lakh crore of outflows Brent Crude Above $115/bbl for much of month (energy shock) USD/INR Broke past the 95 mark against USD Investor Wealth Erosion Multiple sessions saw Rs 8-10 lakh crore lost

What Led To Market Crash

FII Exits and Risk Aversion: Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers through the month, pulling billions out as uncertainty flared. The continued drawdown reflected heightened risk aversion tied to global growth concerns and geopolitical risk.

"Indian equity markets struggled in March 2026 due to continuous FII outflows and negative global signals that made people feel terrible. The fact that benchmarks have fallen for five weeks in a row demonstrates the strength of risk aversion which is primarily driven by concerns about global growth and geopolitical risks," says Anand K Rathi, Co-Founder, MIRA Money.

Geopolitical Shock and Crude Surge: The intensifying war in the Middle East kept Brent crude elevated above $115/bbl, inflating import costs for oil-dependent India and adding to inflation fears and market nervousness.

Rupee Weakness Adds Pressure: The Indian rupee fell past the 95 mark versus the US dollar, posting one of its weakest months in years as crude and safe-haven demand lifted the greenback. Domestic buyers offered some support, but could not offset the broader negative sentiment.

Sentiment and Structural Themes: "March 2026 has been marked by weakness in Indian equities, largely because of aggressive FII outflows and global uncertainties over interest rates and growth. The five-week losing streak is more a result of caution rather than panic. The markets are likely to remain volatile in the coming months," explains Pranav Koomar, Founder & CEO, PlusCash.

How April Could Unfold

April may not be a mirror image of March. The pressure from global headlines appears largely priced in now, and there are early signs that pessimism may plateau.

1) Stabilisation More Likely Than Rally: Rathi notes that "a lot of the bad news - especially about geopolitical tensions and global macro risks - has already been priced in by the markets." If the current news flow stabilises, markets might stop steep falls. However, this does not point to an immediate strong rally but rather a period of consolidation and sentiment repair.

2) Geopolitical Cues Will Matter: Any sign of de-escalation or ceasefire in the Middle East could be a positive trigger. Even tentative progress on diplomacy could help sentiment. "If there are early signs of easing geopolitical tensions ... markets could respond positively in the near term," says Rathi.

3) Continued Volatility: Koomar underscores that "the direction of the markets in the coming months will depend on global cues, earnings visibility, and FII flows." If foreign outflows slow and corporate earnings prove resilient, a gradual recovery is possible. If selling persists, markets may remain pressured.

Key April Indicators to Watch