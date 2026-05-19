Applicant Denied Job For Not Having Master's Degree In Subject That Doesn't Exist

In a bizarre case of recruiters seeking absurd qualifications for normal job positions, an applicant has caught social media's attention after revealing that they were rejected for not possessing a degree that does not exist in real life. In a now-viral Reddit post, the applicant detailed that they had applied for the position of a makerspace coordinator, a role responsible for managing collaborative workspaces filled with hands-on learning tools and technology.

Confident that their relevant experience in the field and qualifications made them a strong fit, the applicant was left disappointed by the hiring decision.

"I recently applied for a job as a makerspace coordinator. Makerspaces have only become really popular over the past five years, and I had previous experience helping open one in my state, so I thought for sure I would get this job," the applicant wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "Nope, one of the requirements is a master's degree in Makerspace Management...that doesn't exist."

Following the rejection, the applicant investigated the degree's legitimacy, only to discover that the course was entirely fictional and offered by no university worldwide.

"I searched the internet, called local colleges, the closest I can find is a certificate program for crafters. The AI filtered me out because of my lack of a makerspace-related degree."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Tourist Alleges Discrimination In Himachal, Claims Cafes Favouring Israelis: 'Felt Like 3rd-Class Citizen'

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that the recruiter may have used filters with the fictional degree, leading to the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) or AI automatically rejecting the applications.

"Honestly, in that case, you don't really want to work for them if they have no idea what they need," said one user, while another added: "Even if such a degree existed, who the hell would pigeonhole themselves that hard? How extremely specific."

A third commented: "When the filter is set up by people who have no idea what they are doing. I've come across a few bogus university degree requirements already. Sometimes, I wonder if they even went to Google to check if such a degree in fact exists."

A fourth said: "Find a spot in your resume to insert the phrase “makerspace management” as a skill or as a job function. The AI/ATS will match the phrase. Then your resume may at least pass the AI/ATS and make it into a human's hands."