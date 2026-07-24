'Rs 50 Lakh In India vs $115K In USA': Man Confused About Next Professional Move Seeks Internet's Help

A 36-year-old professional has sought the internet's help to decide between working in the US and staying in India. In a social media post, the man detailed that he had received a $115,000 offer for a business analyst role in North Carolina, US. Alternatively, he had an offer in India for a senior support manager role with a fixed CTC of Rs 50 lakh per annum, which required managing a team of 20 people and working night shifts.

The man highlighted that he was a US citizen and that if he picked the Indian opportunity and later wanted to return to America, he wouldn't require visa sponsorship.

"I have to make a decision quickly. Would you leave a $100k remote job in the US for a Rs 48-50 LPA remote support manager role in India? I'm in a unique situation and would really appreciate some unbiased opinions," the man wrote.

While both roles were fully remote, the US position was an individual contributor role, whereas the Indian role required management skills.

"My biggest concern is whether taking the India role could hurt my career if I decide after 2-4 years that I want to move back to the US and look for management roles there," the man said.

"Also, from a lifestyle perspective, would you choose: Higher US salary with a normal daytime schedule, or A leadership role in India with a permanent night shift? I'd especially love to hear from people who have worked in both the U.S. and India or who've transitioned into management."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the responses were mixed, with a section of users highlighting that the pay in India would allow for a comfortable life while others warned that the night shift could potentially cause serious lifestyle issues.

"I would never take a night shift job. The impact on your health and family life is too much," said one user while another added: "Where in India will you be staying? 50LPA goes a long way for sure but also quality of life depends on which city you will be in India. Infrastructure is lacking in many areas."

A third commented: "Financially, it's a no-brainer. 50LPA in India gets you much more than 115k in the US. Based on what you say, if your work time is fixed, you'll probably not have to put in like 10-12 hours a day in India. Ultimately, it will come down to where you want to live: US or India."

A fourth said: "I would look at the growth perspectives in both scenarios. Stepping away from a US career just means you will have to work extra hard to come back. I would stay in the US and continue for better opportunities here itself."