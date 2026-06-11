Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah Months After Viral Pics: '<i>Pati Dev</i> Owes His Fans An Explanation'

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has been at the centre of attention ever since photos of her and rapper Badshah's wedding went viral on the internet. Despite the images surfacing online, both Badshah and Isha chose to remain tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time, fuelling speculation among fans.

However, after the rapper shared pictures with a mystery woman on his Instagram handle, fans began speculating whether he was actually married to Isha.

Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah

During an ‘Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Isha explained that she had received numerous questions about her personal life and decided to put the speculation to rest once and for all. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a fan question that read, "Ma'am, apki aur Badshah bhai ki Shaadi ho gayi hai, fir apne ek dusrey ko follow kyu ni kiya hai? (Ma'am, if you and Badshah bhai are married, then why don't you two follow each other on Instagram?)"

In response, Isha shared, “I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. ‘Are you married?' ‘Are you married to Badshah?' ‘Why don't you follow each other?' ‘Why don't you post pictures together?'”

“Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: ‘Why don't you follow each other?' Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them as soon as possible," she wrote, accompanied by a laughing-face emoji.

Instagram

This was followed by another question from a fan, who asked Isha why she had not posted a single photo with Badshah despite being his wife. To everyone's surprise, Isha responded by sharing a picture of herself and Badshah, in which she is seen seated on the rapper's lap while he hugged her.

Instagram

Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Viral Wedding Photos

On March 24, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared multiple photos and videos on Instagram that appeared to reveal Isha's marriage to Badshah.

Although Isha has now confirmed her marriage to Badshah on social media, the rapper has yet to release an official statement. On Wednesday, he shared a series of romantic photos with a mystery woman on Instagram. "The universe has a strange way of putting people in your life,” he wrote in the caption.

Since the woman's face was not visible in the photos, fans are still trying to figure out who she might be.