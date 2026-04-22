5 Indore Cops Break Into Businessman's House, Steal Jewellery. Suspended

At least five cops have been suspended for allegedly breaking into a house, misbehaving with the owners, and stealing gold jewellery in Indore.

The incident, which reportedly took place on the night of April 1, has triggered a departmental probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Kumar Prateek said the action was taken after a formal complaint was lodged by the victim. "This entire incident occurred on the night of April 1st, when five to six policemen went to the complainant's house. A complaint was received that these policemen forcibly entered his house by breaking down the door and misbehaved. Upon receiving the complaint, all five policemen have been suspended," he told ANI.

Indore, MP: Plainclothes policemen allegedly disconnected CCTV outside businessman Gaurav Jain's home, broke in on a cheque dispute pretext, and stole 22 tolas of gold. Internal CCTV captured them inside. Five officers, including SI, suspended. pic.twitter.com/SWpcltHI9E — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 21, 2026

He added that the case is currently being investigated by ACP Vijaynagar, and further action will depend on the findings.

According to officials, the policemen had gone to execute a warrant in connection with a cheque bounce case involving one Gaurav Jain, who is linked to a financial dispute with retired ACP Rakesh Gupta.

The complainant has also alleged that nearly 20 tola of gold jewellery was stolen during the incident. "The investigation is also on the Lasudia TI, and if his involvement is found, action will be taken," Kumar said.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute related to a bike parking issue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday late evening, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place in Gauri Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Hira Nagar police station in the district. The man identified as Surendra Sahu had come to attend a wedding function with his eight-year-old son.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. There were several eyewitnesses present at the site, and their statements were being recorded, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)