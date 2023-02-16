Video Shows iPhone Meant As Gift Floating Away, Divides Internet

The video has amassed 1.4 million views.

A video circulating on social media has sparked a huge debate among users. The clip shows a man heading towards his girlfriend's house with a bouquet of red roses and an expensive gift - an iPhone 14. But moments before he reaches the woman's house, the phone tied to a bunch of helium balloons float away into the sky. The video, posted on Instagram by user @kairat.janay on January 26, has been viewed 1.4 million times and more than 13,000 users have commented on the post.

Watch the video:

As the clip starts, a man is seen carrying a romantic delivery for his girlfriend - a huge bouquet with an iPhone kept on top of it. As the man takes out the phone tied to helium balloons to show it to his girlfriend, it takes off along with the balloons.

Shocked, the man tries to run after the bunch of helium balloons but to no avail. Seconds later, the balloons are seen floating above a tall residential building as the man watches from the ground helplessly.

Some people are heard laughing in the background as the video ends.

But users are not convinced the video is real. Many of them commented that the man posted the clip just to amass views and gain followers.

"An empty box of ideas. Video made for the hype," commented one user. "It flew because it was an empty box," said another.

Others, however, joined the fun and posted funny comments.

"Don't worry the phone safely landed in my house :) Thanks for the gift I really liked it!" one of the users commented. One of them claimed that the incident is real and happened "in front of me".