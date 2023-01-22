Watch: Milind Soman Asks UAE Ambassador To Do 20 Pushups, Here's Why

The video has accumulated more than 9,000 views and over 200 likes.

Actor and fitness model Milind Soman recently indulged in a pushups competition with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mr Soman shared a video in which he was seen doing pushups with Mr Alshaali prior to the Mumbai Marathon.

"20 pushups with H.E Ambassador to India from the UAE @aj_alshaali before taking this pic at Mumbai Marathon. The only interesting way to take pictures with people, someone must do pushups first !! He's such a good sport," Mr Soman wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

20 pushups with H.E Ambassador to India from the UAE @aj_alshaali before taking this pic at Mumbai Marathon 😀 The only interesting way to take pictures with people, someone must do pushups first !! He's such a good sport 😀

The short clip showed Mr Soman and Mr Alshaali perfectly acing the push-up exercise.

The actor shared the clip on Friday, and since then it has accumulated more than 9,000 views and over 200 likes. In the comment section, several users were intrigued by the idea of doing pushups for a selfie.

"Just wondering if you click 50 pics in an hr, you will have to do 1000 push-ups. Will be very taxing for you," wrote one user. To this, Mr Soman responded, "That's why I said someone, not necessarily me."

Another user jokingly asked, "Haha. Milind sir I recently saw your picture with PM sir. Did you ask him too to do 20 push-ups before the picture?" while a third user added, "Quite a mandate- 'PUShUPs for SELFIe'".

Milind Soman is an avid fitness enthusiast. He frequently uses social media to motivate people by sharing his own experience with running. A while back, he even shared a video of himself running on the beach, and in the caption, he explained the difference between running on a flat surface and on the beach.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Soman will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. He will portray the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

