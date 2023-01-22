Viral Video: Nepali Dance Group's Lively Performance On 'London Thumakda' Wows The Internet

The dance group is based in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Bollywood number 'London Thumakda' from the movie Queen has turned into a must-play song during celebrations and parties. Even after almost 9 years of its release, the song has not lost its charm and is still used in several Instagram reels and videos. Now, a video of a group of young women from Nepal dancing to the peppy song has taken the internet by storm.

The clip was shared on the Instagram handle of The Wings Official. According to the bio on Instagram, the dance group is based in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Watch the video here

The video shows four women clad in loose-fitted pants, sweatshirts and a pair of sneakers grooving energetically to the song. The women showcase some enviable moves as they nail the hook step of the song, without missing a single beat. Their energy and excitement are worth watching and will make you want to groove too.

The video has garnered more than a whopping 1 crore views, and close to 8000 comments. Netizens were quick to rally in the comment section, praising their talent and energetic dance moves. Many said that they couldn't stop watching the video, and played it on a loop.

A user said, "So refreshing! Can't stop watching," while another wrote, "If you want to go viral then use Indian songs." A third commented, ''That's what is called talent....not all those meaningless mannerless contents,'' while a fourth said, ''It's so nice to see other foreigners doing bhangra.''

The dance group which has more than 92,000 followers on Instagram, has also done several K-pop dance covers and has also performed at KPOP World Festival Nepal 2022.

'London Thumakda' is a song from the film Queen that was released in 2014, starring Kangana Ranaut. The song is sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar.

