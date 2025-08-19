US Woman's 'Bucket-Bath' Rant After Living In India Sparks Outrage: 'Reeks Entitlement'

An Indian-origin woman living in the USA is being slammed on social media after she shared a video highlighting three things she will not take for granted in America, having lived in India. The woman, currently based in Chicago, reflected on her 15 years in India and listed three everyday amenities that she was used to in the USA that weren't available to her previously.

"Three things I won't take for granted after living in India for 15 years," said Instagram user Tanu Priya, adding her first amenity of having hot water all the time.

"I had to turn on my geyser, literally 15 to 30 minutes before I had to take a shower," said Priya,

As for her second amenity, the woman said she had to contend with low water pressure in the shower, which meant bathing with a mug and a bucket.

"The pressure of the water was so low that I actually used a bucket and a mug to take a bath. So if it was like a hairwash day, it was two buckets of water, and if it was a regular body wash, then it was one bucket of water."

As for the final luxury, the woman said she missed having a dishwasher in India, even though they had hired help who would do the dishes every day

"Having a dishwasher is so important to me because we used to have a lady come in who would do our dishes. But during the holiday times, it was kind of our responsibility."

See the viral post here:

'You reek of entitlement '

As the post went viral, the majority of social media users called out the woman for being 'entitled' and listing things that could easily be available or sorted in India.

"Don't be a frog in the pond. Or keep living under a rock. There are electronic timers available that you control through an app so that you can start and stop the geyser," said one user, while another added: "You reek of entitlement."

A third commented: "You can use an pressure pump in the bathroom for Showers and other uses. They are not very expensive and have auto on-off."

A fourth said: "I want to think as using geyser as such an environmental blessing. India is hot so you don't need hot water in taps to wash hands, you only need it to shower. So instead of using electricity 24x7 we just heat enough water early in the morning for my husband and I. And before bedtime for kids."