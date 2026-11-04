Delhi Company Gifts iPhone 16 To Employees For Diwali, Video Goes Viral

A Delhi-based company has surprised its employees with iPhone 16 smartphones as Diwali gifts, earning widespread attention on social media.

The company, based in Rohini, New Delhi, shared a video of the celebrations on its official Instagram account. The short clip shows iPhone 16 handsets placed on employees' desks, each decorated with a ribbon as part of the festive celebrations.

The gesture has caught the attention of social media users, particularly as many companies traditionally give employees sweets, gift hampers or everyday utility items during Diwali.

Watch the video here:

Employees Delighted With Diwali Surprise

The 15-second video shows iPhones in different colours, including white, green, blue and black, placed in front of computers on employees' desks.

Towards the end of the clip, several women employees can be seen reacting happily to their gifts.

Sharing the video, the company captioned the post, "No competition. Aapko kya mila? (What did you get?) The post quickly went viral, with many users praising the company's generous gesture and flooding the comments section with appreciation.

Social Media Users React to the Gifts

The video also sparked a lively discussion in the comments section. Some users initially questioned whether the clip was genuine, with a few suggesting that it could have been created using artificial intelligence.

Responding to one such comment, the company laughed off the suggestion and asked the user to watch the video again, insisting that it was not AI-generated.

One user joked about wanting to join the company and asked whether there were any job vacancies. Another said that they might have to stop using Instagram during Diwali to avoid feeling jealous after watching such gift videos.

One comment humorously suggested that while female employees received iPhones, male employees had been given gold coins. Another user joked that they had not even received a box of soan papdi from their employer.